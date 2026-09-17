China to try and steal F-35 tech amid pending Saudi deal? Report says US intel issued warning

US intelligence officers have reportedly warned that China could try to steal F-35 fighter jet technology as the United States plans a $24-billion deal with Saudi Arabia.

Unveiling of the new F-35 during a rollout ceremony of F-35 fighter jets at the Lockheed Martin Aeronautics facility in Fort Worth, Texas, US December 16, 2025. (Reuters/File)

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According to a New York Times report, US intelligence officers have raised concerns over China's espionage bid in internal reports. Ahead of the pending sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, intelligence analysts have warned of a possibility that China could attempt to obtain the technology by spying in Saudi Arabia or use its military and security partnership with the kingdom to acquire it.

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China-Saudi technology exchange

The concerns over threat of Chinese espionage are not new. Last year in November, a report by the Pentagon’s Defense Intelligence Agency highlighted the exchange of technology between China and Saudi Arabia.

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{{^usCountry}} The report spoke about the access Chinese military had to Saudi bases, while also highlighting the use of Chinese technology in Saudi Arabia' telecommunications infrastructure, the New York Times had reported, citing an official. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report spoke about the access Chinese military had to Saudi bases, while also highlighting the use of Chinese technology in Saudi Arabia' telecommunications infrastructure, the New York Times had reported, citing an official. {{/usCountry}}

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The report has been shared with multiple agencies across the administration as well as congressional offices, alongside analyses produced by other intelligence organisations. The Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) had previously released a broader assessment in 2025 addressing similar risks, at a time when the administration was considering the proposed arms sales.

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US-Saudi Arabia F35 deal

In November, US President Donald Trump announced the F-35 jet deal with Saudi Arabia a day before welcoming Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the White House.

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According to the report, the proposed deal has since progressed significantly. The latest DIA assessment expresses more specific concerns, including issues related to the technology involved.

In June, the State Department forwarded a package covering 48 aircraft and a spare engine to two congressional committees as part of the informal approval process. Several lawmakers and congressional aides have since questioned administration officials about the risks identified by the intelligence community.

There has been no official remark on the matter so far, and the US officials reportedly spoke on condition of anonymity.

Similar concerns were raised within the US intelligence community during President Trump’s first term. In 2020, his administration agreed to sell F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates as part of an agreement under which the Emirates would establish diplomatic relations with Israel.

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