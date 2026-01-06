US intervention, 'Khamenei to flee: Reports make shocking claims as Iran protests rage

Protests continue in Iran against surging inflation and the decline of the Iranian rial. Amid the widespread demonstrations, which have now reached over 250 locations in the country, several media reports have claimed that the United States might be planning an intervention in Tehran. A demonstrator holds up a poster of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei next to the Iranian flags (AP/Representational)

The US recently made headlines for its military attack on Venezuela over the weekend. This weekend's raid also resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

Possible US intervention in Iran?

As per a report by the Jerusalem Post, the United States, along with Israeli officials, are assessing options in response to the ongoing unrest in Iran.

"There are indications that Washington is weighing some targeted intervention to assist the protest movement to get over the top of the Iranian regime," reported the Post, adding that Israel is also checking if Maduro's removal could help in a regime change for Iran.

These indications gained strength after Israeli spy agency Mossad publicly shared a message of support to Iranian protestors on X.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump also hinted at a possible intervention by taking to Truth Social and warning Iranian authorities and Ayatollah Khamenei of consequences if they took action against protestors.

"If Iran shots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go. Thank you for your attention to this matter!," wrote Trump on Truth Social.

Khamenei to flee Iran?

Amid the ongoing unrest and push for regime change, Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reportedly has a backup plan to flee the country.

The Times has reported that the 86-year-old leader has plans to escape Tehran, along with 20 other aides and his family. HT.com could independently verify the authenticity of the claim.

“The ‘plan B’ is for Khamenei and his very close circle of associates and family, including his son and nominated heir apparent, Mojtaba,” an intelligence source told The Times. Sources further said Khamenei may flee to Moscow, as there is no other place for him.

The plan is based on the ousting of Bashar al-Assad in Syria, who fled to Moscow as his regime fell in December 2024, the report said.

At least 35 killed as protests rage on

Based on data from the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, at least 35 people have been killed and more than 1,200 people have been detained in the protests which continue in Iran.

The agency, as per AP, further added that 29 protesters, four children and two members of Iran’s security forces have been killed.

Furthermore, demonstrations have reached over 250 locations in 27 of Iran’s 31 provinces,