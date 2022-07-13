US invites slain Al Jazeera journalist's family to Washington: Official
- Secretary of State Antony Blinken "has invited the family to the United States to be able to sit down and engage with him directly", Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One, which later touched down in Israel shortly past 1200 GMT.
US President Joe Biden's administration has invited relatives of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to Washington, an American official said Wednesday, as Biden arrived in Israel.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken "has invited the family to the United States to be able to sit down and engage with him directly", Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One, which later touched down in Israel shortly past 1200 GMT.
Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American, was killed while covering an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank in May.
The United Nations has concluded the Palestinian-American journalist was killed by Israeli fire.
Washington has agreed this was likely, but also said there was no evidence the killing was intentional.
Abu Akleh's family has voiced outrage over the Biden administration's "abject response" to her death.
Lina Abu Akleh, Shireen's niece, confirmed she had spoken to Blinken on Wednesday.
"We got a call a few hours ago, around noon-time and we reiterated our demands and our request to meet the president on his arrival" in Jerusalem, she told AFP.
She said the family voiced its "disappointment" with Washington's July 4 statement on Abu Akleh's killing that appeared to clear Israeli forces of intentional wrongdoing.
Blinken gave no indication as to whether the family would meet a top US official while Biden's delegation was in Jerusalem, Lina Abu Akleh said.
-
Sri Lanka crisis: Protesters break barricades around Parliament
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on Wednesday after months of inflation-fueled protests, temporarily leaving a power vacuum in his wake as demonstrators continued to seize government buildings in a push for new leadership. Later in the day, Speaker of the Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena confirmed that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was acting president -- a move that inflamed protesters who also want him gone. They later seized the national broadcaster, taking it off the air.
-
London court to decide who controls $1 billion of Venezuelan gold
A London court is finally set to decide who controls more than $1 billion of Venezuelan gold stored in the Bank of England's vaults. The trial comes after the British government recognized Opposition leader Juan Guaido, who's won a series of legal clashes in the UK as the Venezuelan president. His lawyers said Wednesday the Venezuelan courts demonstrated “systemic partiality and lack of independence.” Guaido's camp claimed it will be used for future generations of Venezuelans.
-
Sri Lanka government on verge of collapse, what is next for crisis-hit nation?
Sri Lanka's president, who had announced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa would resign Wednesday, has fled the country after months of turmoil culminated in protesters converging on the presidential palace. Here's the situation in Sri Lanka: HOW SERIOUS IS THIS CRISIS? The government owes $51 billion and is unable to make interest payments on its loans, let alone put a dent in the amount borrowed. The Finance Ministry says Sri Lanka has only $25 million in usable foreign reserves.
-
Lanka crisis: Curfew imposed till Thursday morning, 1 dead in stir | Top points
In the wake of intensifying anti-government protests in Sri Lanka, a nationwide curfew was imposed until Thursday morning. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is also the crisis-hit country's Acting President, asked parliament speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to nominate a new premier “who is acceptable to both the government and opposition”. A 26-year-old man died during the protests outside Wickremesinghe's office in Colombo on Wednesday.
-
With Sri Lanka's crisis, Rajapaksa family falls: A look at key figures
Anger at Sri Lanka's dire economic crisis has been simmering for months, with many laying the blame for widespread shortages and runaway inflation squarely at the feet of the ruling Rajapaksa family. Here are profiles of some key members of his powerful clan: 'The Terminator' President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, 72, took office in 2019, wielding executive power over Sri Lanka throughout the Covid-19 pandemic that analysts say helped trigger the current economic crisis.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics