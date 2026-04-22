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How Asim Munir, Pak PM Sharif's 'request' changed Trump's mind on Iran ceasefire

Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he will be extending the ceasefire until Iran comes up with a unified proposal.

Updated on: Apr 22, 2026 03:10 am IST
Written by Poorva Joshi
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Pakistan, which has positioned itself as the lead negotiator in talks between Iran and the US, seems to have played a significant role in changing US President Donald Trump's mind about extending the ceasefire that was due to expire in hours.

US President Donald Trump during a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House.(PTI/File)

The Republican announced on Wednesday that he will be extending the ceasefire until Iran comes up with a unified proposal. The decision, he said, was taken after a “request” from Pakistan's prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir to hold off attacks on Iran until the Tehran leadership comes with a proposal.

Despite Donald Trump continuing to issue threats against what he described as a “seriously fractured” Iran, his decision to extend the ceasefire is being seen as a significant development amid growing fears of further escalation.

What made Trump walk back on ‘no extension’ vow?

Donald Trump's ceasefire extension announcement came as a big surprise, given how he had said hours before that he was in no mood to do so. "I don't want to do that. We don't have that much time," Trump told CNBC in an interview when asked about the possibility of extending the ceasefire.

“With the trust and confidence reposed in, Pakistan shall continue its earnest efforts for negotiated settlement of conflict,” Sharif said, and also formally confirmed that a second round of talks was scheduled in Pakistan, without specifying a date.

Also Read: JD Vance's Pak visit put on hold over Iran's failure to respond to US's negotiating position on talks: Report

Did Iran reject Trump's announcement?

An advisor to Iran's parliament speaker and top negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has reportedly dismissed Trump's announcement on extending the ceasefire, claiming that it was just a ploy to launch a “surprise attack”.

The advisor also called for a military response to the US's continued blockade of Iranian ports, news agency Reuters reported.

 
pakistan donald trump iran ceasefire us
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