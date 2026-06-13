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US-Iran peace deal: Pak says agreement on Sunday, Washington hopeful, Tehran says ‘wait and see’ | What we know

Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif has said the two sides had agreed on a framework for a peace deal and that the finalisation is likely expected in the next 24 hours.

Updated on: Jun 13, 2026 09:01 pm IST
Written by Majid Alam
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The United States and Iran are closer to a peace deal to end the conflict in the West Asia, but the timing to finalise the agreement is yet to be decided.

The US and Iran are set to sign a peace deal in the coming days.(File photos)

The momentum towards building peace in the region was followed by Pakistan suggesting that a deal can be signed as early as Sunday.

The development comes amid growing optimism after the US and Iran signalled on Friday that an agreement to end 3-month war was close. Iran foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said an MoU with the US "has never been closer", even as a senior Trump administration official said there was an 80% or 85% chance the pact would be signed soon.

Follow latest updates on US-Iran conflict

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the two sides had agreed on a framework for a peace deal and that Islamabad was preparing for an electronic signing to be followed by technical-level talks next week.

Also Read: Iran 'booby-traps' uranium sites, lays mines as US seeks handover in peace deal: Report

What Iran said: Iran suggested that it could sign the framework for a peace deal with the US in coming days even as it dismissed a suggestion by Islamabad that it would be signed within the next 24 hours. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said while changes in the deal were still possible, the tentative agreement showed his country had emerged stronger from the conflict.

'Wait and see': Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the deal won't be signed on Sunday and cautioned against commenting on the timing. "We will have to wait and see about the exact date of the signing of the memorandum of understanding, although it will not be tomorrow," Baghaei said, adding, "The possibility of this happening in the coming days cannot be ruled out. However, due to the hesitation of the other side, we must be cautious in making any comments about this process."

Also Read: Rubio tells India 'ships violating US blockade in Hormuz won't be tolerated', days after Indian seafarers killed

What US said: US President Donald Trump has not commented yet on the timing of the deal signing, but reposted Sharif's post. A US administration official said that both sides had agreed on a text that Washington expected to sign an initial deal in the coming days. Another senior US official said that Washington is going to have a "strong deal" with Tehran, according to Reuters.

Israel not party to deal: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country would not be party to the US-Iran deal, which could put the peace deal into jeopardy. Israel's stance on Lebanon was a point of contest in the ceasefire deal between the US and Iran in April. Netanyahu has clashed with Trump over US demands that Israel curb military action in Lebanon to allow Washington to reach a deal with Tehran.

 
us iran war us iran conflict iran donald trump strait of hormuz
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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / US-Iran peace deal: Pak says agreement on Sunday, Washington hopeful, Tehran says ‘wait and see’ | What we know
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