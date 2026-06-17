US-Iran peace deal terms to include $300b funding, key Strait of Hormuz reopening pact: Report

The terms of the US-Iran peace deal were under wraps when it was first announced on Sunday, June 14. But with days remaining before the official signing of the treaty in Switzerland on Friday, June 19, details are emerging on what the deal contains. People wave pre-revolutionary Iranian flags during a protest outside Los Angeles Stadium before the World Cup between Iran and New Zealand on Monday, June 15. (AP Photo/Ty ONeil)

As of now, no details about the deal have been revealed officially. However, Al Arabiya news, owned by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, reported the 14 points that the deal purportedly contains. As of now, no other news agency has confirmed the terms of the US-Iran peace deal.

According to the report, the deal includes a pact to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf fully and normalize the passage of vessels within the next 30 days.

Point number 5 on the deal read: “Iran will immediately take steps to ensure that the movement of merchant ships from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman and vice versa is resumed within 30 days to the pre-war volume, taking into account the need for the removal of technical obstacles and the neutralization of mines by Iran.”

It also includes a "comprehensive plan" by the US and its regional partners for the rehabilitation and economic development of the Islamic Republic of Iran." The plan will be formulated in the next 60 days and will include “at least $300 billion” in funding to Iran, the report claimed.

Also read: US-Iran peace deal finalized: What both sides agreed to; What remains unresolved; Details

Crucial Updates On Nuclear Program, US Sanctions The terms of the deal reportedly contain two key points regarding Iran's nuclear program: the root of the conflict, according to the White House. Per point No. 8 of the deal, Iran "reiterates that it will never produce nuclear weapons."

But, the next point (No. 9) states that the country will maintain "status quo on its nuclear program." Additionally, it also specifies that the US will not "impose new sanctions on Iran or strengthen its forces in the region."

Big Announcement On Sanctions The deal contains a whole point that states that the US will lift all existing sanctions on Iran on a "schedule to be agreed upon as part of the final agreement."

Also read: When will US-Iran peace deal be signed? Here's what we know so far

Point No. 7 on the deal reads: “The United States commits to ending, on a schedule to be agreed upon as part of the final agreement, all types of sanctions currently facing the Islamic Republic of Iran, including resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and all unilateral U.S. sanctions, both primary and secondary.”