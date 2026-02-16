US Iran tensions live updates: Fresh protests erupt against Khamenei regime; Tehran warns of attack on US bases

Live

Supporters of the Iranian opposition group, the National Council of Resistance of Iran, protest to demand an immediate stop to the violence against protesters in Iran and an end to detentions and repression, in Berlin, Germany

US Iran tensions live updates: Tensions between the United States and Iran continue to prevail. Amid these, Iran has warned the US against an attack and stated that its military bases in the Middle East will be targeted with Washington decides to strike Tehran. Meanwhile, fresh protests across the globe erupted calling for an end to the Khamenei regime. Munich, Los Angeles and Toronto saw the largest crowds, with smaller protests in cities including Tel Aviv, Lisbon, Sydney and London. In Munich, exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi denounced a crackdown on recent protests inside Iran, as he addressed 250,000 people in the German city. "In contrast to this corrupt, repressive, child-killing regime, you represent a great culture and civilisation, and in a free Iran of tomorrow you will prove to the world what a great nation we are," said Pahlavi to the people present, many of them Iranian diaspora members. In Los Angeles, Pahlavi's daughter Noor Pahlavi addressed the crowd. As per CBS News, she was quoted as saying that Iranians had "never been this close to freeing up themselves from this Islamic regime". ...Read More

