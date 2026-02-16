US Iran tensions live updates: Fresh protests erupt against Khamenei regime; Tehran warns of attack on US bases
US Iran tensions live updates: Tensions between the United States and Iran continue to prevail. Amid these, Iran has warned the US against an attack and stated that its military bases in the Middle East will be targeted with Washington decides to strike Tehran. Meanwhile, fresh protests across the globe erupted calling for an end to the Khamenei regime. Munich, Los Angeles and Toronto saw the largest crowds, with smaller protests in cities including Tel Aviv, Lisbon, Sydney and London....Read More
In Munich, exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi denounced a crackdown on recent protests inside Iran, as he addressed 250,000 people in the German city.
"In contrast to this corrupt, repressive, child-killing regime, you represent a great culture and civilisation, and in a free Iran of tomorrow you will prove to the world what a great nation we are," said Pahlavi to the people present, many of them Iranian diaspora members.
In Los Angeles, Pahlavi's daughter Noor Pahlavi addressed the crowd. As per CBS News, she was quoted as saying that Iranians had "never been this close to freeing up themselves from this Islamic regime".
Speaking to Al Jazeera, Ali Larijani said Iran would respond with force if the United States used force against it and would target American bases in the event of an attack.
“If the Americans use force against us, they will receive force in return. The Islamic Republic is fully prepared but is not seeking war, and if war is imposed on us, we will respond,” said Larijani.
“If the Americans attack Iran, we will strike their bases. But based on past experience, I doubt the other side is seeking war again,” he added.
US Iran tensions live updates: Fresh protests across the global erupted calling for an end to the Khamenei regime. Munich, Los Angeles and Toronto saw the largest crowds, with smaller protests in cities including Tel Aviv, Lisbon, Sydney and London.
