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US Iran war news LIVE: Trump says strikes against Iran are ‘love tap'; Tehran lays out new Hormuz rules

By Karishma Ayaldasani
May 08, 2026 07:30:19 am IST

US Iran war news LIVE: Strait of Hormuz continues to be under blockade by the US and Iran and has unleashed the biggest oil supply shock in history, sending energy prices sharply higher.

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US President Donald Trump warned Iran against escalating tensions further and to sign a deal soon.(REUTERS)

US Iran war news LIVE: The United States on Thursday struck Iranian military targets after Tehran's forces attacked three American destroyers that were transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the US military said. Meanwhile, Iran's central military command accused the United States of violating the ceasefire. ...Read More

 

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  • Fri, 08 May 2026 07:30:19 am

    US-Iran war news LIVE: Iran lays out new Hormuz rules

    US-Iran war news LIVE: Iran has laid out new rules for vessels seeking to transit the strait, according to a document seen by CNN. Iran has asked shippers to either comply with a new protocol for transiting the Strait of Hormuz — or risk attack.

    Under the new system, all vessels intending to transit the Strait of Hormuz will receive an email from an address linked to the newly formed Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) informing them of new rules and regulations for passage, according to the report. Ships are required to obtain a transit permit before crossing the waterway, one of the world’s most important oil-shipping chokepoints.

  • Fri, 08 May 2026 06:50:55 am

    US-Iran war news LIVE: US attacks Iranian military targets; Trump says strikes against Iran are ‘love tap'

    US-Iran war news LIVE: The United States on Thursday struck Iranian military targets after Tehran's forces attacked three American destroyers that were transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the US military said. Meanwhile, Iran's central military command accused the United States of violating the ceasefire.

    “U.S. forces intercepted unprovoked Iranian attacks and responded with self-defense strikes as US Navy guided-missile destroyers transited the Strait of Hormuz to the Gulf of Oman, May 7,” CENTCOM said in a news release.

    US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social after the strikes, warning Iran against escalating tensions further and to sign a deal soon. “We’ll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently, in the future, if they don’t get their Deal signed, FAST!” he wrote.

    He also told ABC News that the ceasefire with Iran remained in place and that the retaliatory strikes against Iranian targets are just a “love tap”.

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