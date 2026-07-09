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US-Iran war LIVE: US launches fresh strikes on Iran; Kuwait confronting ‘hostile’ rocket and drone attacks

By Aryan Mudgal
Jul 09, 2026 07:19 am IST

US-Iran war LIVE: The US military said on Wednesday it had launched a fresh round of strikes on Iran to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remained open to maritime traffic. Meanwhile, Kuwait's military said on Thursday that its air defence systems had intercepted "hostile missile and drone attacks".

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US-Iran war LIVE: A thick plume of smoke rises from an oil storage facility hit by a US-Israeli strike in Tehran, Iran, March 8, 2026. (AP)

US-Iran war LIVE: The US military said on Wednesday it had launched a fresh round of strikes on Iran to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remained open to maritime traffic. Meanwhile, Kuwait's military said on Thursday that its air defence systems had intercepted "hostile missile and drone attacks". ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 09, 2026 07:19 am IST

    US-Iran war LIVE: Iran vows ‘crushing’ response to US attack on Aq Tekeh Bridge

    US-Iran war LIVE: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said a US cruise missile struck the Aq Taka Khan bridge area in Aqqala, located in the northern province of Golestan, according to Iran's Fars news agency.

    The IRGC's Golestan branch said the attack did not cause any casualties and warned that it would respond with a "crushing" retaliation.

  • Jul 09, 2026 07:08 am IST

    US-Iran war LIVE: Oil prices rise after fresh strikes

    US-Iran war LIVE: Oil prices edgeed higher on Thursday after the US launched another round of strikes on Iran, reducing expectations that the conflict would end soon and raising fresh concerns over the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

    Brent crude futures gained 78 cents, or 1 per cent, to $78.8 a barrel by 0054 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 74 cents, or 1.01 per cent, to $74.26 a barrel.

    Both Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude extended their gains in after-hours trading on Wednesday, rising by more than a dollar after the United States military began carrying out fresh strikes on Iran.

  • Jul 09, 2026 07:01 am IST

    US-Iran war LIVE: Latest US strikes to ‘degrade further’, says official

    US-Iran war LIVE: In a post on social media, military officials said the latest operation was aimed at "further degrade" Iran's ability "to threaten freedom of navigation" through the Strait of Hormuz. Before the conflict began with US and Israeli strikes on February 28, around one-fifth of the world's traded oil and natural gas passed through the waterway.

    Iranian state media reported explosions in several areas, including Bushehr, where Iran's nuclear power plant complex is located, as well as the southern port cities of Chabahar, Konarak, Bandar Abbas and Sirik.

    After departing a NATO summit in Turkey, Trump shared several videos on his social media platform that he claimed showed explosions inside Iran. He also issued another warning to the Islamic Republic.

  • Jul 09, 2026 06:56 am IST

    US-Iran war LIVE: Kuwait confronting ‘hostile’ rocket and drone attacks

    US-Iran war LIVE: Kuwait's air defences were intercepting "hostile missile and drone attacks", its military said on Thursday.

    "The General Staff of the Army notes that any explosions heard are a result of air defense systems intercepting hostile attacks," the Kuwait military said in a post on X, without specifying their origin.

  • Jul 09, 2026 06:37 am IST

    US-Iran war LIVE: US launches fresh strikes on Iran

    US-Iran war LIVE: The US military said on Wednesday it had launched a fresh round of strikes on Iran to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remained open to maritime traffic.

    The operation came just hours after Trump declared that the interim agreement aimed at ending the war was "over."

    The latest US strikes were launched in response to Tuesday's attack on three cargo ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes shook several cities along Iran's southern coastline and caused power outages in some areas.

    "US Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM, the US military's West Asia command, wrote on X.

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