US-Iran war LIVE: US launches fresh strikes on Iran; Kuwait confronting ‘hostile’ rocket and drone attacks
US-Iran war LIVE: The US military said on Wednesday it had launched a fresh round of strikes on Iran to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remained open to maritime traffic. Meanwhile, Kuwait's military said on Thursday that its air defence systems had intercepted "hostile missile and drone attacks".
US-Iran war LIVE: The US military said on Wednesday it had launched a fresh round of strikes on Iran to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remained open to maritime traffic. Meanwhile, Kuwait's military said on Thursday that its air defence systems had intercepted "hostile missile and drone attacks". ...Read More
Iran also launched attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait on Wednesday in response to an earlier wave of US airstrikes on its territory. Hours later, the US carried out fresh strikes after President Donald Trump said recent Iranian attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz showed that the fragile ceasefire had effectively come to an end.
The latest escalation heightened concerns that the conflict in West Asia could flare up again. It came just a day after the US military struck several military installations and port facilities following Iran's attacks on multiple merchant ships off the coast of Oman.
Oil prices rise after fresh escalations
Oil prices edgeed higher on Thursday after the US launched another round of strikes on Iran, reducing expectations that the conflict would end soon and raising fresh concerns over the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent crude futures gained 78 cents, or 1 per cent, to $78.8 a barrel by 0054 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 74 cents, or 1.01 per cent, to $74.26 a barrel.
Both Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude extended their gains in after-hours trading on Wednesday, rising by more than a dollar after the United States military began carrying out fresh strikes on Iran.
Strikes raise fears that war could resume
Trump heightened fears of a renewed conflict after declaring that the interim agreement to suspend fighting was "over". However, he said talks would still be allowed to continue.
The ceasefire has come under repeated strain from attacks in recent days, but Trump's remarks added to uncertainty and pushed oil prices higher. Any return to full-scale fighting could draw more countries in the region into the conflict and once again disrupt energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.
“For me, I think it’s over,” Trump said when asked about the status of the ceasefire. He added that US representatives can continue negotiations, but he cast doubt on the outcome. “They can talk, but I think they’re wasting their time,” he said.
Iranian deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi, who is also one of the country's lead negotiators, responded on X, saying Trump's remarks “are not a sign of power but an admission of the failure” of US policy toward Iran.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jul 09, 2026 07:19 am IST
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran vows ‘crushing’ response to US attack on Aq Tekeh Bridge
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said a US cruise missile struck the Aq Taka Khan bridge area in Aqqala, located in the northern province of Golestan, according to Iran's Fars news agency.
The IRGC's Golestan branch said the attack did not cause any casualties and warned that it would respond with a "crushing" retaliation.
- Jul 09, 2026 07:08 am IST
US-Iran war LIVE: Oil prices rise after fresh strikes
US-Iran war LIVE: Oil prices edgeed higher on Thursday after the US launched another round of strikes on Iran, reducing expectations that the conflict would end soon and raising fresh concerns over the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent crude futures gained 78 cents, or 1 per cent, to $78.8 a barrel by 0054 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 74 cents, or 1.01 per cent, to $74.26 a barrel.
Both Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude extended their gains in after-hours trading on Wednesday, rising by more than a dollar after the United States military began carrying out fresh strikes on Iran.
- Jul 09, 2026 07:01 am IST
US-Iran war LIVE: Latest US strikes to ‘degrade further’, says official
US-Iran war LIVE: In a post on social media, military officials said the latest operation was aimed at "further degrade" Iran's ability "to threaten freedom of navigation" through the Strait of Hormuz. Before the conflict began with US and Israeli strikes on February 28, around one-fifth of the world's traded oil and natural gas passed through the waterway.
Iranian state media reported explosions in several areas, including Bushehr, where Iran's nuclear power plant complex is located, as well as the southern port cities of Chabahar, Konarak, Bandar Abbas and Sirik.
After departing a NATO summit in Turkey, Trump shared several videos on his social media platform that he claimed showed explosions inside Iran. He also issued another warning to the Islamic Republic.
- Jul 09, 2026 06:56 am IST
US-Iran war LIVE: Kuwait confronting ‘hostile’ rocket and drone attacks
US-Iran war LIVE: Kuwait's air defences were intercepting "hostile missile and drone attacks", its military said on Thursday.
"The General Staff of the Army notes that any explosions heard are a result of air defense systems intercepting hostile attacks," the Kuwait military said in a post on X, without specifying their origin.
- Jul 09, 2026 06:37 am IST
US-Iran war LIVE: US launches fresh strikes on Iran
US-Iran war LIVE: The US military said on Wednesday it had launched a fresh round of strikes on Iran to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remained open to maritime traffic.
The operation came just hours after Trump declared that the interim agreement aimed at ending the war was "over."
The latest US strikes were launched in response to Tuesday's attack on three cargo ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes shook several cities along Iran's southern coastline and caused power outages in some areas.
"US Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM, the US military's West Asia command, wrote on X.