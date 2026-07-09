US-Iran war LIVE: US launches fresh strikes on Iran; Kuwait confronting ‘hostile’ rocket and drone attacks

US-Iran war LIVE: The US military said on Wednesday it had launched a fresh round of strikes on Iran to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remained open to maritime traffic. Meanwhile, Kuwait's military said on Thursday that its air defence systems had intercepted "hostile missile and drone attacks". ...Read More

Iran also launched attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait on Wednesday in response to an earlier wave of US airstrikes on its territory. Hours later, the US carried out fresh strikes after President Donald Trump said recent Iranian attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz showed that the fragile ceasefire had effectively come to an end.

The latest escalation heightened concerns that the conflict in West Asia could flare up again. It came just a day after the US military struck several military installations and port facilities following Iran's attacks on multiple merchant ships off the coast of Oman.

Oil prices rise after fresh escalations

Oil prices edgeed higher on Thursday after the US launched another round of strikes on Iran, reducing expectations that the conflict would end soon and raising fresh concerns over the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures gained 78 cents, or 1 per cent, to $78.8 a barrel by 0054 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 74 cents, or 1.01 per cent, to $74.26 a barrel.

Both Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude extended their gains in after-hours trading on Wednesday, rising by more than a dollar after the United States military began carrying out fresh strikes on Iran.

Strikes raise fears that war could resume

Trump heightened fears of a renewed conflict after declaring that the interim agreement to suspend fighting was "over". However, he said talks would still be allowed to continue.

The ceasefire has come under repeated strain from attacks in recent days, but Trump's remarks added to uncertainty and pushed oil prices higher. Any return to full-scale fighting could draw more countries in the region into the conflict and once again disrupt energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

“For me, I think it’s over,” Trump said when asked about the status of the ceasefire. He added that US representatives can continue negotiations, but he cast doubt on the outcome. “They can talk, but I think they’re wasting their time,” he said.

Iranian deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi, who is also one of the country's lead negotiators, responded on X, saying Trump's remarks “are not a sign of power but an admission of the failure” of US policy toward Iran.