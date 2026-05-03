...
...
Live

US Iran war news LIVE: Trump 'can't imagine' accepting Iran's proposal; Iranian officer expects renewed war with US

By Aryan Mudgal
May 03, 2026 08:39:17 am IST

US Iran war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he would review a new peace proposal from Iran, but questioned whether it could succeed, while a senior military official in Tehran said fresh fighting was "likely."

Advertisement
US Iran war news LIVE: Trump attends an event at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach, Florida.(REUTERS)

US Iran war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he would review a new peace proposal from Iran, but questioned whether it could succeed, while a senior military official in Tehran said fresh fighting was "likely." ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 03 May 2026 08:39:17 am

    US Iran war news LIVE: China rejects US sanctions on refineries over Iran oil links

    US Iran war news LIVE: China will not comply with US sanctions against five firms targeted for purchasing Iranian oil, Beijing's commerce ministry said on Saturday.

    China is a key customer for Iranian oil, mainly through independent "teapot" refineries that rely on discounted crude from the Islamic republic.

    The United States, seeking to choke off revenue to Tehran, has ramped up sanctions on such refineries.

    The commerce ministry's injunction, relating to sanctions announced separately since last year, states that the US measures "shall not be recognised, implemented, or complied with".

    (With AFP inputs)

  • Sun, 03 May 2026 08:19:06 am

    US Iran war news LIVE: Iran says 'ball in US court', but ready for talks or war

    US Iran war news LIVE: Iran said Saturday that it was up to the United States whether to pursue a negotiated settlement or to return to open war, but that Tehran was ready for either outcome.

    "Now the ball is in the United States' court to choose the path of diplomacy or the continuation of a confrontational approach," deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi told diplomats in Tehran, according to state broadcaster IRIB.

    "Iran, with the aim of securing its national interests and security, is prepared for both paths," he said.

  • Sun, 03 May 2026 08:15:42 am

    US Iran war news LIVE: US cutting Germany troop numbers 'way down', says Trump

    US Iran war news LIVE: Trump said the United States would be withdrawing more troops from Germany than was previously announced by the Pentagon.

    "We're going to cut way down, and we're cutting a lot further than 5,000," he told reporters Saturday, without providing details.

    Earlier, a NATO spokeswoman said the alliance was seeking more information from Washington on its decision, which came after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Iran was "humiliating" the Trump administration in negotiations.

  • Sun, 03 May 2026 08:05:03 am

    US Iran war news LIVE: Iranian officer expects renewed war with US

    US Iran war news LIVE: On Saturday, Mohammad Jafar Asadi, a senior official in the Iranian military's central command, said "a renewed conflict between Iran and the United States is likely."

    "Evidence has shown that the United States is not committed to any promises or agreements," he added, according to Fars news agency.

  • Sun, 03 May 2026 07:59:06 am

    US Iran war news LIVE: Trump 'can't imagine' accepting Iran's proposal

    US Iran war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he would review a new peace proposal from Iran, but questioned whether it could succeed.

    "I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can't imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

    Speaking briefly to reporters in West Palm Beach, Florida, he did not say what might lead to fresh military action against the Islamic Republic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Home / World News / US Iran war news LIVE: Trump 'can't imagine' accepting Iran's proposal; Iranian officer expects renewed war with US
 
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.