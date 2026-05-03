US Iran war news LIVE: Trump 'can't imagine' accepting Iran's proposal; Iranian officer expects renewed war with US

US Iran war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he would review a new peace proposal from Iran, but questioned whether it could succeed, while a senior military official in Tehran said fresh fighting was "likely." ...Read More

The bleak outlook followed reports by Iran's Tasnim and Fars news agencies that Tehran had sent a 14-point proposal to mediator Pakistan. According to Tasnim, the plan included ending the conflict across all fronts and creating a new framework for the key Strait of Hormuz.

Trump on Iran's new proposal

"I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can't imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Speaking briefly to reporters in West Palm Beach, Florida, he did not say what might lead to fresh military action against the Islamic Republic.

Trump has repeatedly said Iran can never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon. He also said on Friday that he was unhappy with the latest proposal from Tehran, while Iran's foreign minister said the country was ready for diplomacy if the US changes its approach.

Although Trump has often said he is in no rush, he is facing pressure at home to end Iran's control over the strait, which has blocked 20% of global oil and gas supplies and driven up petrol prices in the United States. His Republican Party also faces the threat of voter anger over rising prices when the country holds midterm congressional elections in November.

Iranian officer expects renewed war with US

On Saturday, Mohammad Jafar Asadi, a senior official in the Iranian military's central command, said "a renewed conflict between Iran and the United States is likely."

"Evidence has shown that the United States is not committed to any promises or agreements," he added, according to Fars news agency.

'Future of war up to US: Iran

Iran said on Saturday that the US must decide whether it wants a negotiated settlement or a return to open war, adding that Tehran is ready for either option.

"Now the ball is in the United States' court to choose the path of diplomacy or the continuation of a confrontational approach," deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi told diplomats in Tehran, according to state broadcaster IRIB.

"Iran, with the aim of securing its national interests and security, is prepared for both paths," he said.

Trump says cutting US troop numbers in Germany 'way down'

Trump on Saturday doubled down on Washington's decision to withdraw 5,000 US troops from Germany, as a rift in transatlantic ties deepens over the war in West Asia.

The Pentagon announced the 5,000-troop reduction on Friday, but Trump told reporters Saturday "we're going to cut way down, and we're cutting a lot further than 5,000." He did not elaborate.

The move follows a spat between Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who said on Monday that Iran was "humiliating" Washington at the negotiating table.