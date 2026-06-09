Iran war news LIVE: Indian Coast Guard shares clip after crew rescued from tanker attacked by US in Gulf of Oman
Iran war news LIVE: The halt in strikes came hours after Iran fired missiles towards Israeli territory, and Israel hit Iranian air defense systems and a petrochemical plant that it said was used to produce ballistic missiles.
Iran war news LIVE: Iran and Israel have reportedly announced a halt in strikes, leading the way for a potential ceasefire deal between Tehran and Washington. The conflict between Iran and Israel threatened to wreck Washington's efforts to reach an agreement with Tehran to end a war that began in February. ...Read More
However, a report later claimed that US President Donald Trump has warned Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu that if the country resumes the war with Iran, he would soon be "left on his own". "I said, 'Bibi, you better be careful, or you will be on your own very soon,'" Trump told Axios. According to a Reuters report, Iran's military has said that its first wave of strikes on Israel is over. The report quoted a source as saying that Israel had also decided to halt its attacks on Iran.
The halt in strikes came hours after Iran fired missiles towards Israeli territory, and Israel hit Iranian air defense systems and a petrochemical plant that it said was used to produce ballistic missiles. Iran had justified its attack has retaliation for Israel's targeting of Iranian-backed Hezbollah on the outskirts of Beirut.
Lebanon has been one of the sticking points in the ceasefire negotiations between the US and Iran.
What Trump said on the ceasefire
The decision to halt strikes, taken by Israel and Iran, was also announced by Donald Trump in a Truth Social post on Monday. "Final negotiations on “Peace” are proceeding, subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way," a part of his post read.
The US President also said that the US blockade of Strait of Hormuz continues until a "final" deal is reached, adding that developments should happen quickly.
Israeli envoy to US denies Trump-Netanyahu tensions
Reports of conflict and difference of opinion between Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu have emerged several times amid the ongoing Iran-US negotiations. Israel is a key player to these talks, having assisted the US in carrying out a surprise attack in Tehran in February that soon escalated into a war. Israel's strikes on Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon later complicated matters further.
However, Israel’s Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter pushed back on reports that Trump pressured Netanyahu into agreeing to cease firing, telling Fox News’ “Special Report” that conversations between the two leaders were cooperative and accusing journalists of playing up a misleading narrative.
“They have a deep friendship that goes back some 40 years, and sometimes lovers have a spat, and sometimes the tension in the room and on the conversation can get a little heated,” Leiter reportedly said.
Follow all the updates here:
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 08:26:07 am
Iran war news LIVE: Our battle against Iran and Hezbollah still not finished, says Netanyahu
Iran war news LIVE: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that the battle with Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon is still not over.
“Iran and Hezbollah are weaker than ever, and we are stronger than ever – but our battle against them is still not finished. In the last 24 hours, Iran and Hezbollah tried to impose a new equation upon us. And it is an equation I find intolerable and unacceptable. They thought they would fire at Israel from Lebanese territory and from Iran – and we would not act. That did not happen, and it will not happen. Not on my watch!,” Netanyahu said.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 08:06:14 am
Iran war news LIVE: Indian Coast Guard shares clip after 24 crew rescued in Gulf of Oman
Iran war news LIVE: The Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday shared a clip, detailing how the MCC Mumbai coordinated with authorities in Oman for the rescue of 24 Indian crew members over an unladen oil tanker that was disabled by the US.
The US CENTCOM had said that it fired on the tanker because it was trying to reach Iran, despite a blockade in place in the Strait of Hormuz.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 07:56:51 am
Iran war news LIVE: Israel would hold fire, but would respond if Tehran attacks, says Netanyahu
Iran war news LIVE: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday announced that the country would hold fire against Iran from now, provided Tehran doesn't launch attacks. On a similar note, Iran's central military command also warned that if Israel continued to attack, including in southern Lebanon, “much harsher and more crushing actions than before will be on the way,” Fars news agency reported.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 07:47:14 am
Iran war news LIVE: ‘Any attack would be met with force,’ says Israel minister after truce announced
Iran war news LIVE: Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has reportedly warned Iran and Lebanon that any attack would be met with force. “Dahiyeh in Beirut will be treated the same as the northern communities,” Katz said, referring to the Hezbollah stronghold in southern Beirut, an Iran International report said.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 07:34:02 am
Iran war news LIVE: Israeli envoy denies friction between Trump and Netanyahu
Iran war news LIVE: Israel’s Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter pushed back on reports that Trump pressured Netanyahu into agreeing to cease firing. “They have a deep friendship that goes back some 40 years, and sometimes lovers have a spat, and sometimes the tension in the room and on the conversation can get a little heated,” Leiter reportedly said in a Fox News interview.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 07:17:05 am
Iran war news LIVE: Iran says ‘security belt of resistance’ to cover Hormuz to Bab el-Mandeb
Iran war news LIVE: Iran’s Quds Force commander Esmaeil Qaani has reportedly said that a ‘security belt of resistance’ will stretch across from the Strait of Hormuz to Bab el-Mandeb and from the Gulf to the Red Sea, Reuters reported, citing local Iranian media.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 07:12:18 am
Iran war news LIVE: 24 Indian crew were aboard oil tanker disabled by US, all rescued
Iran war news LIVE: Twenty-four Indian crew members were aboard an unladen oil tanker that the US forces disabled in the Gulf of Oman. All of them have been rescued, as stated in an earlier HT report.
MT Marivex, a Palau-flagged tanker, had 24 Indian crew members on board when the US Navy fired on it. An audio recording of a SOS message sent by the crew of Marivex featured a crew member saying that the vessel was on fire after a “US Navy attack by missile on our engine room”.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 07:06:33 am
Iran war news LIVE: US disables oil tanker in Gulf of Oman, claims it was trying to breach blockade
Iran war news LIVE: The US Central Command on Monday said it disabled an “unladen oil tanker” in the Gulf of Oman, claiming it was trying to reach an Iranian port despite the US blockade.
The US forces identified the vessel as a Palau-flagged M/T Marivex, headed towards Iran.
An F/A-18 Super Hornet from the USS Abraham Lincoln fired a precision munition into the ship's engineering and steering spaces after the crew failed to comply with directions from U.S. forces, CENTCOM said.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 06:59:51 am
Iran war news LIVE: 24-hour timeline of what went down between Iran, Israel
Iran war news LIVE: Now that Iran and Israel have halted strikes, a look at what happened over 24 hours:
- Israel struck a Hezbollah target on the outskirts of Lebanon's Beirut.
- Claiming to be avenging that attack, Iran fired missiles towards Israeli territory late on Sunday.
- Israel then hit Iranian air defense systems and a petrochemical plant that it said was used to produce ballistic missiles.
Source: Reuters
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 06:55:35 am
Iran war news LIVE: Trump says Strait of Hormuz blockade to continue until ‘final' deal
Iran war news LIVE: In a post announcing the halting of strikes by Iran and Israel, Trump said that the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz would still remain in place, until a “Final” deal is reached.
The chokepoint has been impacted severely since the start of the war. It is used for the passage of a fifth of global oil and its blockade has hugely affected flow of supplies.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 06:47:43 am
Iran war news LIVE: Israel, Iran announce ceasefire ‘for now’
Iran war news LIVE: Iran and Israel said on Monday they had halted attacks on each other after an appeal from US President Donald Trump. However, Tehran issued a fresh warning, saying it would resume hostilities if Israel continued to hit Hezbollah in Lebanon.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 06:43:51 am
Iran war news LIVE: What did Trump say in new ‘warning’ to Netanyahu?
Iran war news LIVE: As Israel and Iran halted strikes, US President Donald Trump reportedly issued a fresh warning to Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu. According to an Axios report, Trump called Netanyahu to stop the strikes oand told him: "I said, 'Bibi, you better be careful, or you will be on your own very soon,'" the President told the publication.