Saudi oil tanker hit by Houthis, Trump's fresh 'bomb' threat to Iran, drone attacks in Kuwait: Top updates

A Saudi oil tanker was reportedly struck by a Houthi missile near Yemen on Wednesday. The vessel engulfed in flames in the Red Sea following the attack by the Iran-backed Yemeni group.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis claimed responsibility for attacks on two oil tankers in the Red Sea. (REUTERS/representative)

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This came as US forces struck Iran for the 12th consecutive night. President Donald Trump also threatened to bomb Iranian bridges and power plants if Tehran continued targeting commercial shipping.

The ongoing war has also pushed global energy prices higher, with Brent crude climbing above $93 a barrel and briefly crossing $95 in after-hours trading.

US-Iran war updates

12th straight night of strikes

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that American forces struck Iranian military assets, including maritime capabilities, missile and drone storage facilities, coastal surveillance sites and air defence systems.

"The mission will continue to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting regional waters," CENTCOM said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the US military, the latest operation lasted about five hours. CENTCOM added that American forces have struck dozens of Iranian military sites throughout July while continuing a naval blockade against Iran. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the US military, the latest operation lasted about five hours. CENTCOM added that American forces have struck dozens of Iranian military sites throughout July while continuing a naval blockade against Iran. {{/usCountry}}

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Trump threatens bridges and power plants

Trump threatened to destroy Iranian bridges and power plants if Tehran continued attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

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"From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT," Trump wrote on social media.

Speaking later at a rally in Georgia, Trump said Iran was "getting hit so hard" but was still unwilling to sign an agreement.

"They're not ready to make a deal because every time they make a deal, they want to change it and everything. They're not ready. They'll be ready very soon," he said, as per AP.

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Trump also said oil prices would eventually fall despite the current surge.

Iran warns of attacks on regional infrastructure

Iran responded by warning that any US attack on its civilian infrastructure would trigger retaliation. Iran's joint military command said it would target oil, gas, electricity and economic infrastructure across the region if Washington carried out its threats.

Foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said Iran would follow an "eye for an eye" doctrine. "Any aggression against Iran, including our infrastructure, will compel a powerful and decisive response," he wrote on X.

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A military source quoted by Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency said Iran would target infrastructure and bridges across the region, including energy facilities associated with the US.

Houthis claim attacks on Saudi oil tankers

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis claimed responsibility for attacks on two oil tankers in the Red Sea, Bloomberg reported.

Shortly before the Houthi announcement, the UK Maritime Trade Operations Centre reported that the master of a tanker reported being struck southwest of Al Shuqaiq on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast.

The Red Sea has become an increasingly important alternative shipping route as commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains heavily disrupted. Any sustained attacks in the Red Sea could create another major bottleneck for global energy supplies.

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Two killed in US strikes in Iran

Iranian media reported multiple fresh US strikes across western Iran. State media said missiles struck areas near Ahvaz, Ramshir, Andimeshk, Abdanan and Chovar. Iran also activated air defence systems over Tehran early Wednesday.

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Two people were killed in a missile strike in Shalamcheh near the Iraqi border, Iranian state media reported.

Kuwait reports Iranian drone attacks

Kuwait said its air defence systems intercepted ‘hostile drones’ following what officials described as Iranian aggression.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed attacks on Ali Al Salem base, Camp Udairi and a telecommunications tower, while the army said it also targeted Camp Doha and Camp Arifjan, according to separate statements by the forces carried by state TV.

"Kuwaiti air defences are currently responding to hostile drone threats," the army said in an overnight message on X. "Any explosions that may be heard are the result of air defense systems intercepting hostile targets."

Oil prices climb as markets react

The ongoing war has also pushed oil prices to their highest levels in six weeks. Brent crude rose above $93 per barrel and briefly crossed $95 after trading hours. US crude climbed above $88 per barrel, Reuters reported.

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