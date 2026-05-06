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US Iran war LIVE: US says operation 'Epic Fury' is over, Trump pauses Hormuz move to give Iran time for deal

By Karishma Ayaldasani
May 06, 2026 08:23:43 am IST

US Iran war LIVE: If the resolution were to pass, it could lead to sanctions against Iran, and potentially authorize force, if Tehran fails to halt attacks.

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US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that ‘Project Freedom’ will be paused for a short period (AP)

US Iran war LIVE: The United Nations security council began closed talks on Tuesday on a resolution drafted by the US with Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. If it were to pass, it could lead to sanctions against Iran, and potentially authorize force, if Tehran fails to halt attacks and threats to commercial shipping, Reuters reported. ...Read More

 

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  • Wed, 06 May 2026 08:23:42 am

    US Iran war LIVE: Iran state media touts end of Project Freedom, saying US failed to "achieve its objectives"

    US Iran war LIVE: Iran touted the “US failure to achieve its objectives in the so-called ‘Freedom Project’” in a statement on INSA, a state-run media outlet, following President Donald Trump’s announcement he was pausing the effort.

    The INSA statement said Trump called off the operation “following firm positions and warnings from Iran.”

    -CNN

  • Wed, 06 May 2026 07:35:28 am

    US Iran war LIVE: Iran's FM arrives in Beijing to discuss ‘bilateral relations and developments’

    US Iran war LIVE: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Beijing early Wednesday for talks with his Chinese counterpart, CNN reported.

    Araghchi and Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi will “discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments,” a statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

    China is a close partner of Iran, and the biggest buyer of Tehran’s crude oil.

  • Wed, 06 May 2026 07:32:25 am

    US Iran war LIVE: Cargo vessel attacked by projectile in Hormuz, UKTMO says

    US Iran war LIVE: A cargo vessel has been struck by an unknown projectile in Strait of Hormuz, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre (UKMTO) reported early Wednesday local time, citing a “verified source.”

    No environmental damage has been reported yet. The maritime agency urged vessels to report any suspicious activity to UKMTO, whilst authorities investigate.

  • Wed, 06 May 2026 06:45:27 am

    US Iran war LIVE: US seeks UN action on Iran’s Hormuz attacks, urges China, Russia not to veto

    US Iran war LIVE: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called for a US-backed UN resolution demanding Iran to halt attacks and stop laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as a test of the UN’s effectiveness while urging China and Russia not to veto it again.

  • Wed, 06 May 2026 06:44:55 am

    US Iran war LIVE: Welcome to the live blog!

    Welcome to our live blog. We bring you timely updates on the US-Iran war.

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