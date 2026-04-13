...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

US judge throws out Donald Trump’s lawsuit against Wall Street Journal over Epstein birthday letter story

The suit accused the newspaper of publishing a false report about an alleged birthday letter sent to Jeffrey Epstein.

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 07:28 pm IST
Edited by Anita Goswami
Advertisement

A US federal judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump against The Wall Street Journal, its publisher Dow Jones, parent company News Corp, and senior executives including Rupert Murdoch.

Donald Trump denied giving Jeffrey Epstein any birthday letter.(AP)

The suit, filed in July 2025 in a Florida federal court, sought $10 billion in damages and accused the newspaper of publishing a false report about an alleged birthday letter sent to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

US District Judge Darrin P Gayles on Monday said Trump failed to show the article was published with malicious intent. It allowed him, however, to file an amended complaint, news agency AP reported on Monday.

The 2003 birthday card

The report in question said a 2003 letter bearing Trump’s name was included in a birthday album compiled for Epstein by UK socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

The letter contained typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman and ended with the line, “Happy Birthday and may every day be another wonderful secret,” as per the American daily.

Epstein was charged in 2019 with sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York and later died in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial. His death was ruled a suicide.

Trump has frequently pursued legal action against media organisations. While several cases have been dismissed early, he has also secured recent settlements, including agreements with ABC News, owned by The Walt Disney Company, and Paramount Global over separate disputes.

 
ghislaine maxwell jeffrey epstein donald trump
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / US judge throws out Donald Trump’s lawsuit against Wall Street Journal over Epstein birthday letter story
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.