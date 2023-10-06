Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / US man jailed for groping sleeping passenger on a plane

US man jailed for groping sleeping passenger on a plane

AFP |
Oct 06, 2023 11:56 AM IST

Mohammad Jawad Ansari, 50, has been jailed for 21 months and ordered to pay over $40,000.

A US man who groped a sleeping passenger on a plane was jailed Thursday for nearly two years.

The accused was found guilty after a four-day trial in May.(Reuters)

Mohammad Jawad Ansari, 50, put his hand on the inner thigh of a woman as she slept in the middle seat of a flight from Cleveland to Los Angeles in February 2020.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The victim, who was wearing a dress, woke up and pushed Ansari's hand away before leaving her seat and telling cabin crew about the assault, officials said.

Ansari, who had denied the charge of abusive sexual contact, was found guilty after a four-day trial in May, the Department of Justice said.

Ansari's "groping left (his victim) shocked and afraid, and witnesses testified that she sobbed for the remainder of the flight," a prosecutor told a court in Los Angeles.

On flights, the victim "now struggles to fall asleep because she is constantly concerned about 'what if someone touches me.'"

US District Judge Fernando Aenlle-Rocha jailed Ansari for 21 months and ordered him to pay over $40,000.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
us flight
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP