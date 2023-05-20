Home / World News / US man kills grandmother. Then calls his maid to clean ‘real mess’

US man kills grandmother. Then calls his maid to clean ‘real mess’

ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
May 20, 2023 04:01 PM IST

Anthony Michael Corrado is accused of attacking his 82-year-old grandmother with a hammer, and “severely beating” his grandfather.

A 34-year-old US man allegedly murdered his grandmother, and then reached out to his housekeeper seeking her assistance in cleaning up the crime scene, New York Post reported. The incident unfolded in Florida on Wednesday when a man, Anthony Michael Corrado, launched a brutal attack on his grandparents.

The police arrested Corrado and took him to the Collier County jail.(Facebook/ Collier County Sheriff's Office)
He is accused of attacking his 82-year-old grandmother with a hammer, and “severely beating” his grandfather.

After allegedly bludgeoning his grandmother, he then called up his housekeeper and asked her to come to his grandparents' house and clean up a “real mess.” When she reached the house in the suburb of Golden Gate Estates, she observed that Corrado was “covered in blood.”

Corrado then pointed the maid to a bedroom where his grandmother was lying dead, draped in a tarp, with a white hose placed next to her head. When the housekeeper attempted to remove it, he said to stop and that it “would get blood everywhere.”

The man then instructed her to take the body from the house and turn off the security cameras. The housekeeper tried to convince Corrado to call the police, but he refused, saying he didn’t want to get “imprisoned” again.

The panicked housekeeper then said that she had to rush to her car to get some cleaning products. She drove away and flagged the situation to a Collier County deputy, who was sitting in his patrol vehicle a short distance from the house.

When the deputies arrived at the residence, they saw Corrado standing next to an open-trunk automobile in the driveway while still wearing blood-spattered clothing.

The 82-year-old grandmother was found dead in the bedroom after suffering injuries from blunt head trauma. The grandfather, aged 74, was still alive and wrapped in a blanket.

The police arrested Corrado and took him to the Collier County jail. He was charged with second-degree murder.

Police have not revealed a motive for the savage crime.

