Can Joe Biden and Kamala Harris be impeached if Republicans win midterms?

US president Joe Biden's Democrat party controls the Congress but polls predict that Republicans could make sweeping gains in the midterm elections currently underway. There's already chatter about impeachment proceedings against Joe Biden and vice-president Kamala Harris.

One of the reasons for the impeachment has often been cited to be Joe Biden’s handling of the surge of undocumented migrants coming across the US-Mexico border. Although, such a move could be very unusual as previous impeachment proceedings have focused on presidential misdeeds and not on questions of policy.

But the grounds of impeachment can be anything that the majority of the House of Representatives want it to be and if there is a will in the Republican voters to impeach the president, it might happen.

Impeachment of a president requires a two-thirds majority to convict and remove the incumbent in the Senate but even in the best midterm scenarios for Republicans they might not approach a majority of that size in the chamber.

Thus, it would be a fruitless venture to impeach Joe Biden much like the two Democratic attempts to impeach Donald Trump.

A lot depends on the results of the midterm elections which Donald Trump has said would be great for the Republicans. Donald Trump said that he expected a "very big night" for the Republicans and that it would be "very exciting to watch".

"You have to make up your mind, you have to go out and vote. This is going to be a very important election and hopefully the right thing will happen,” Donald Trump said.

