Donald Trump's response to Democrats' Senate win: US a ‘failing nation’

Former US president Donald Trump called the United States a "failing nation" and claimed, without evidence, that election results in Nevada and Arizona are being affected by voter fraud. This comes as US media projected that Democrats will keep their narrow Senate majority for the next two years after victories in close contests in Nevada and Arizona.

Democrats now have 50 Senate seats to Republicans' 49 seats which will give a huge boost to Joe Biden as it will determine the agenda for the remaining two years of his first term in the White House.

Trump wrote a series of posts on his Truth Social platform criticizing the election process in both states.

"The Democrats are finding all sorts of votes in Nevada and Arizona. What a disgrace that this can be allowed to happen!" Donald Trump wrote.

"So in Maricopa County they're at it again," Donald Trump wrote in another post.

“Voting Machines in large numbers didn't work, but only in Republican districts. People were forced to wait for hours, then got exhausted or had other things to do and left the voting lines by the thousands,” the former US president said.

"Even Kari Lake was taken to a Liberal Democrat district in order to vote. Others weren't so lucky. This is a scam and voter fraud, no different than stuffing the ballot boxes. They stole the Electron [sic] from Blake Masters. Do Election over again!" Donald Trump wrote.

Donald Trump also called US a failinh nation as he wrote, "RIGGED ELECTIONS, OPEN BORDERS = Third World Countries. The USA is a failing Nation!" (sic)

"Idiot, and possibly corrupt, officials have lost control of the tainted Election in Arizona. MACHINES BROKEN IN REPUBLICAN AREAS. A NEW ELECTION MUST BE CALLED FOR IMMEDIATELY!" he added. (sic)

