LIVE Updates: US votes in crucial midterm elections- a referendum on Joe Biden

It's election day in the US as Americans are set to vote in the midterms which will determine who controls the US Congress- composed of the House of Representatives and the Senate. As of now, both are controlled by US president Joe Biden's Democrats but the Republicans are predicted to take the House of Representatives. The Senate battle is still too close to call, polls have suggested.

For Joe Biden, the elections are crucial as losing either chamber would make the next two years very difficult for him as Republicans could attempt to block legislation that the Democrats wish to bring. The elections are crucial for former US president Donald Trump as he said in his final rally that he will make a big announcement next week- suggesting running for president again in 2024.