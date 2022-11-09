US midterm elections LIVE updates: Republicans seek gains in Senate and House
Republicans look set to take control of the House of Representatives as results of the crucial US midterm elections come in. Republican Ron DeSantis is projected to retain his governor's seat in Florida and Marco Rubio will also hold his Senate seat.
The Senate race in Pennsylvania between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz is too close to call as the battle for control of the Senate is on a knife-edge.
Follow all the updates here:
Wed, 09 Nov 2022 08:53 AM
US midterm election results: Marjorie Taylor Greene projected to be re-elected in Georgia
Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene is projected to be re-elected as congresswoman for Georgia's 14th District, NBC News reported. Marjorie Taylor Greene has served in the House of Representatives since 2021, and has been known for promoting antisemitic and far-right conspiracy theories during her time in office.
Wed, 09 Nov 2022 08:46 AM
US midterm election results: Celebratory mood in Detroit following midterm results
Wed, 09 Nov 2022 08:41 AM
US midterm election results: Meet Aruna Miller, 1st ever Indian-American to hold office in Maryland
As millions of Americans cast their votes in key races for governor, secretary of state and other offices down the ballot, Indian-American woman Aruna Miller on Wednesday became the first immigrant to hold the office of Lieutenant Governor in Maryland, news agencies reported. Read more