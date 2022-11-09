Home / World News / US midterms: Abortion rights galvanise Democratic Party’s base

US midterms: Abortion rights galvanise Democratic Party’s base

world news
Published on Nov 09, 2022 10:47 PM IST

The issue is also widely seen as having galvanised the Democratic base, shaped the preferences of women and younger voters, and ensured a higher than expected turnout in the midterms.

Women cheer as they hear early voting results indicating the passage of Proposal 3, a midterm ballot measure that enshrines abortion rights, during a Reproductive Freedom For All watch party on US midterm election night in Detroit, Michigan, on Tuesday. (REUTERS)
Women cheer as they hear early voting results indicating the passage of Proposal 3, a midterm ballot measure that enshrines abortion rights, during a Reproductive Freedom For All watch party on US midterm election night in Detroit, Michigan, on Tuesday. (REUTERS)
ByPrashant Jha

WASHINGTON: In the summer of 2022, the Supreme Court, in a historic verdict, overturned abortion protections embedded in the Roe v Wade verdict and handed down the power to frame abortion-related laws to states.

There would be no national protection for abortion anymore.

Five months later, a set of America’s states have spoken - and done their bit to protect abortion rights.

The issue is also widely seen as having galvanised the Democratic base, shaped the preferences of women and younger voters, and ensured a higher than expected turnout in the midterms.

A CNN exit poll said that for 27% of the voters in the midterms, abortion was a top priority.

In Kentucky, voters rejected an amendment proposal to the state constitution that would have allowed the state not to secure, protect or fund abortion - in effect restricting or prohibiting abortion rights by law dramatically.

In Michigan, where abortion was a key political issue across races, voters decisively backed a proposal to codify abortion protections into law.

The amendment established “individual right to reproductive freedom, including right to make and carry out all decisions about pregnancy”.

In California, voters backed an amendment that ensured reproductive freedom and stated that the state would have no right to interfere with abortion.

In Vermont, voters supported an amendment to the state constitution, which said that “an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy” was central to the “liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling state interest achieved by the least restrictive means”.

In August, Kansas had rejected an anti-abortion measure, which was the first sign that even in what were seen as traditionally Republican parts of the country, the issue had galvanised voters.

The results of an abortion-related question in Montana were still to be declared at the time of writing.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is the Washington DC-based US correspondent of Hindustan Times. He is also the editor of HT Premium. Jha has earlier served as editor-views and national political editor/bureau chief of the paper. He is the author of How the BJP Wins: Inside India's Greatest Election Machine and Battles of the New Republic: A Contemporary History of Nepal.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out