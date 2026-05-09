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US military strike on alleged drug boat in the eastern Pacific kills 2, leaves a survivor

Video posted on social media by US Southern Command shows a black, boat-shaped image before what appears to be an explosion.

Published on: May 09, 2026 07:40 am IST
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The U.S. military's latest strike on an alleged drug-trafficking boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean killed two men Friday while leaving one survivor.

US military strike on alleged drug boat in the eastern Pacific kills 2. (Getty Images via AFP)

Video posted on social media by U.S. Southern Command shows a black, boat-shaped image before what appears to be an explosion, followed by a column of fire rising from the ocean.

Southern Command said it “immediately notified the U.S. Coast Guard to activate the Search and Rescue system for the survivor.”

The White House announced Wednesday that President Donald Trump has signed off on a new U.S. counterterrorism strategy that sets eliminating drug cartels in the Western Hemisphere as the administration’s highest priority.

The Trump administration’s campaign of blowing up alleged drug-trafficking vessels in Latin American waters, including the eastern Pacific and the Caribbean Sea, has gone on since early September and killed at least 193 people in total. The military has not provided evidence that any of the vessels were carrying drugs. The strikes have ramped up again in recent weeks.

 
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Home / World News / US military strike on alleged drug boat in the eastern Pacific kills 2, leaves a survivor
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