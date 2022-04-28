US: 4 dead after shooting in motel, shooter killed after standoff with police

Four people including a motel owner and two employees were killed in a shootout at a motel in Mississippi's Gulf Coast late Wednesday, authorities told Associated Press. The suspect involved in the shootout was later killed in a standoff with police, this after he killed another person during a carjacking heist. The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Jeremy Alesunder Reynolds.

According to the Gulfport Police Department chief Adam Cooper, the suspect was holed up at a convenience store after fleeing from a stolen vehicle. Gulfport is just west of Biloxi, where the shooting took place at the Broadway Inn Express motel.

The 51-year-old motel owner Mohammad Moeini along with his employees Laura Lehman and Chad Green were killed in the shootout. A witness described chaos at the motel, with the panic-stricken people fleeing the spot.

After the motel shooting, another man was shot during a car-jacking who died during surgery. The deceased was identified as 52-year-old William Waltman. The cops fired teargas into the store where the suspect was hold up. After getting no response following negotiation bid, the police went into the store and found him dead.The shooting at a motel comes days after two minors were killed and nine injured during a shooting at a house party in Pittsburgh. The shooting took place around 12.30 am during a party at a short-term rental property where there were more than 200 people inside, majority of them being minors. (With AP inputs)

