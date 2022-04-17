2 kids dead, 9 people wounded after shooting at party in US' Pittsburgh

Two minors were dead and at least nine more people were wounded in a shooting at a house party in Pittsburgh early Sunday morning, police said. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. during a party at a short-term rental property where there were more than 200 people inside — many of them underage, Pittsburgh police said in a news release.

At least 11 people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, including the two male victims who died at the hospital, police said. The victims weren't immediately identified. Others were injured attempting to flee, with at least two people suffering broken bones by jumping out of the building’s windows, authorities said.

Police said as many as 50 rounds were fired inside and several more were fired outside. Shell casings from rifles and pistols were found at the scene, a Pittsburgh police commander told WTAE-TV. Police are processing evidence at as many as eight separate crime scenes spanning a few blocks around where the shooting occurred, a release said.

Authorities hadn’t released information on any suspects.



The incident comes days after 16 people were injured during a shooting at a subway station near Brooklyn's Sunset Park in New York City. The shootings took place during the morning commute at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn. The man charged with opening fire in a Brooklyn subway car full of people was jailed without bail Thursday as prosecutors told a judge he terrified all of New York City.

The accused Frank James was jailed without bail after being produced in a federal court, AP reported. The 62-year-old was brought into the court without handcuffs and answered questions whether he understood the charges and the purpose of the brief hearing. His lawyer later asked the public not to prejudge him.

According to the agency, James was charged with a federal terrorism offense that applies to attacks on mass transit systems — authorities say there's currently no evidence linking him to terror organizations and are still trying to derive a motive.