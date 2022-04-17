2 kids dead, 9 people wounded after shooting at party in US' Pittsburgh
Two minors were dead and at least nine more people were wounded in a shooting at a house party in Pittsburgh early Sunday morning, police said. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. during a party at a short-term rental property where there were more than 200 people inside — many of them underage, Pittsburgh police said in a news release.
At least 11 people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, including the two male victims who died at the hospital, police said. The victims weren't immediately identified. Others were injured attempting to flee, with at least two people suffering broken bones by jumping out of the building’s windows, authorities said.
Police said as many as 50 rounds were fired inside and several more were fired outside. Shell casings from rifles and pistols were found at the scene, a Pittsburgh police commander told WTAE-TV. Police are processing evidence at as many as eight separate crime scenes spanning a few blocks around where the shooting occurred, a release said.
Authorities hadn’t released information on any suspects.
The incident comes days after 16 people were injured during a shooting at a subway station near Brooklyn's Sunset Park in New York City. The shootings took place during the morning commute at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn. The man charged with opening fire in a Brooklyn subway car full of people was jailed without bail Thursday as prosecutors told a judge he terrified all of New York City.
The accused Frank James was jailed without bail after being produced in a federal court, AP reported. The 62-year-old was brought into the court without handcuffs and answered questions whether he understood the charges and the purpose of the brief hearing. His lawyer later asked the public not to prejudge him.
According to the agency, James was charged with a federal terrorism offense that applies to attacks on mass transit systems — authorities say there's currently no evidence linking him to terror organizations and are still trying to derive a motive.
Covid-19 surge in Shanghai stalls construction of China's 3rd aircraft carrier
The massive covid-19 surge in China's industrial hub Shanghai has affected the launch of its third aircraft carrier, which is scheduled to be unveiled in April next year, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported. The People's Liberation Army Navy was widely expected to launch the aircraft carrier around its 73rd anniversary on April 23. Liaoning, China's first aircraft carrier was commissioned in 2012.
10 hurt in clashes at Jerusalem mosque days after violence wounded 150: Report
Clashes between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli police wounded ten protesters on Sunday morning in and around Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the site of major clashes two days earlier. Early on Sunday morning, "hundreds" of Palestinian demonstrators started gathering piles of stones, shortly before the arrival of Jewish visitors to the site, the police said. The police said its forces had entered the compound in order to "remove" the demonstrators and "re-establish order".
China airline resumes flying Boeing 737-800 after crash that killed 132
China Eastern Airlines resumed flying Boeing 737-800 aircraft Sunday, flight tracking data showed, just weeks after a March crash that killed 132 people and led it to ground 223 planes. Data from Flightradar.com showed that China Eastern flight MU5843 departed the southwestern city of Kunming at 9:58 am local time (0158 GMT) and landed in Chengdu at 11:03 am.
Mariupol silent after Russia's 'surrender... your lives will be spared' warning
Russia told Ukrainian forces fighting in Mariupol to lay down arms on Sunday morning to save their lives, but there were no immediate reports of activity three hours after the ultimatum took effect at 0300 GMT in the strategic southeastern port. Moscow's claim to have all but taken control of Mariupol, scene of the war's heaviest fighting and worst humanitarian catastrophe, could not be independently verified.
