US Navy plane overshoots runway, lands in Hawaii bay, narrow escape for 9 aboard

A US Navy plane overshot a runway and splashed into a bay in Hawaii on Monday, but authorities said all nine people aboard made it safely to shore with no injuries. US Navy plane occupants safe after landing in Hawaii shore (AP)(AP)

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Department was called to respond to a downed military aircraft in Kaneohe Bay, but when they got to the scene, military officials told the emergency workers that all nine people on board made it safely to shore and there were no injuries, spokesperson Shayne Enright said.

Coast Guard spokesperson Petty Officer Ryan Fisher said the Coast Guard responded but that rescue operations were quickly called off.

"It sounds like all parties involved were rescued," he said. The P-8A aircraft overshot the runway at a Marine base on Kaneohe Bay, said US Marine Corps spokesperson Gunnery Sgt. Orlando Perez. He did not have further information.

The P-8A is often used to hunt for submarines and used in reconnaissance and intelligence gathering. It is manufactured by Boeing and shares many parts with the 737 commercial jet. The base is about 16 kilometers from Honolulu on Oahu.

What happened to US Navy plane?

A US Navy plane ended up overshooting its runway distance and flying into a bay in Hawaii. However, the Hawaii authorities said all the occupants of the plane have escaped without any injuries from the incident.

Photos on social media showed the US Navy plane floating on the water offshore, a visual which was eerily similar to when commercial pilot Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger had to make an emergency landing on water in New York.

At the time of the crash, the visibility on the accident site was low and witnesses were quick to call the Coast Guard. However, it was soon discovered that rescue operations were not needed and all 9 aboard escaped with no injuries.

(With inputs from AP)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON