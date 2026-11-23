US President Donald Trump on Monday welcomed the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as president and CEO of Nvidia days after he stepped down in the wake of alleged extramarital relationships, calling it a "correct and proper" decision.

US President Donald Trump had been vocal in his support for Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia. (Reuters/File) more less

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"The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO. The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy. The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

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Trump also described Huang as a "great patriot" and a "national treasure", adding that the government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct, despite congressional lawmakers disclosing that his administration approved the sale of more than 879,000 advanced artificial intelligence chips to Chinese companies, according to The New York Times. Trump also said his intervention was “very important” to Nvidia board reinstating Huang.

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Deep Dive Why did Donald Trump support Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO? Trump said Nvidia needed Huang’s leadership to support the company and the US economy, and that the government had no reason to believe his return posed a national security risk. He also described Huang as a patriot and national treasure. How did Nvidia reinstate Jensen Huang after he resigned? Nvidia’s board unanimously reinstated Huang as president, CEO and a director on November 23, 11 days after his resignation. The board said it had discussed the matter with Huang and received input from senior US officials. Why are US lawmakers questioning Jensen Huang's reinstatement at Nvidia? Lawmakers have questioned the board’s national security assessment and sought details about the government input it received. They have also raised concerns about Nvidia’s export-control compliance and chip sales to China; the company’s investigations are continuing.

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The US president had been vocal in supporting Huang's return to the chipmaker since the latter resigned from his position on November 12 after Trump's own intelligence agencies cited evidence showing that the 63-year-old tech leader was having an affair with a suspected Chinese spy named Alice Huang.

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Also Read | Nvidia's 11-day rollercoaster: Jensen Huang exits; board says no, then brings him back

Trump's support for Huang

Intelligence agencies said Jensen Huang had been involved in an affair with Alice Huang, a former executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company buying chips from Nvidia. Trump had dialled Huang and urged him to keep fighting for his job before the latter resigned, according to an NYT report.

Huang had been an influential Trump ally, with Nvidia playing a major role in America's position as a pioneer in advanced artificial intelligence systems. Huang has accompanied Trump on his visit to the Middle East, where the US government announced major deals involving Nvidia chips. Huang also successfully lobbied to prevent export curbs on American AI chip sales to China, despite objections from senior officials.

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Also Read | ‘He is a good man’: Trump backs Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO, asks him to make a ‘big apology’

Trump has tried to pressure Nvidia into reinstating Huang as the chief executive and has also denied being briefed about his alleged affair with Alice Huang. Nvidia itself confirmed it received input from the US government before reaching its decision to reinstate Huang.

The NYT reported that Trump saw Huang as a modern-day Henry Ford leading a technological revolution, whose company was closely associated with the stock market and the US economy. He was also reportedly worried that Huang's removal may trigger an economic slump.

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Trump said his decision to be personally involved in Huang's reinstatement, in part, was influenced by fears that China would "hire" Jensen Huang and would get ahead of the US in the AI race. “I know how good China is, how professional they are, how cunning they are,” he told CNBC

Trump's financial stakes in Nvidia

According to reports, Trump's investment accounts have frequently traded Nvidia stock since his return to the White House. His most recent financial disclosure for September showed four purchases valued between $152,000 and $380,000, which sold as much as $15,000 worth of Nvidia stock, CNN reported.

A CNBC analysis showed that Nvidia had become one of Trump's three largest individual stock holdings, worth between $12.5 million and $58 million. His investment accounts have bought Nvidia stock at least 103 times since his return to the presidency, with transactions worth a combined $27 million to $97.5 million.

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At that time, the value of Trump's Nvidia investment was reported in a range of $12.5 million to $58 million, compared with between $615,000 and $1.3 million a year earlier, CNBC reported. The disclosures do not specify the exact number of shares held.

Nvidia alone accounted for about 13.5% of the S&P 500′s 2026 gains through September, highlighting its significant influence on the stock market and highlighting the growing proximity between CEO Jensen Huang and US President Donald Trump.

Apart from Trump, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, and Replit CEO Amjad Masad also backed Huang's reinstatement. OpenAI's Sam Altman called Huang a "personal hero of mine" but did not comment on his alleged affair with Alice Huang.