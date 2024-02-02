‘Several’ illegal drugs found in toxicology reports of the 3 Kansas City Chiefs fans found frozen to death

A tragic incident that left three Kansas City Chiefs fans dead from hypothermia last month has taken a new twist, as Fox 4 KC reported that illegal drugs were detected in their toxicology reports. Kansas City Chiefs fans who found dead in tragic incident with illegal drugs involved(Ricky Johnson / Facebook)

The families of David Harrington, Clayton McGeeney and Ricky Johnson had been waiting for the reports to shed some light on the mysterious circumstances that led to their deaths outside the home of their friend Jordan Willis on Jan. 9.

Willis, who entered rehab for substance abuse after the incident, according to his parents, had invited the three men, aged 37, 36 and 38, to his Kansas City rental house to watch the Chiefs’ last game of the regular season on Jan. 7.

Two days later, McGeeney’s fiancée, who was concerned about his whereabouts, broke into Willis’ house and found one of the men frozen in the yard. The other two were also discovered dead on the property.

Fox4 KC cited sources who said that “several” drugs were present in the men’s bodies. Willis, who was found in his underwear with a wine glass in his hand by the police, said he had no clue that his friends were outside and claimed he had been sleeping for almost 48 hours.

Another friend, Alex Waemer-Lee, who had left the party around 11 p.m. after the game, told his lawyer, Andrew Talge, that the four men were watching “Jeopardy!” when he departed.

Fox News quoted experts who said that alcohol or drugs could have impaired the men’s judgment and made them fall asleep in the snow, exposing them to the 30-degree temperature.

Neighbors told the outlet that they saw two of the men bringing two 30-packs of beer to the party. Waemer-Lee also reportedly texted other friends about drug use at Willis’ house during the game, Fox said.

The case is under detailed investigation

Kansas City Police issued a statement saying that they have not released any further information or reports to the media and have no plans to do so at this time.

They said that both KCPD Detectives and the Platte County Prosecutor’s Office have been in contact with the families of the deceased men and are continuing the investigation.

Jon Harrington, the father of David, refused to comment on the report when contacted by The Post on Thursday.

The families have received the toxicology report, but they are still expecting the autopsy results from the medical examiner’s office. The medical examiner told Fox4 KC that those results could take several more weeks.

Kansas City police have stressed that the case is not being treated as a homicide and that they do not suspect any foul play. However, some of the relatives of the dead men think that Willis had some involvement in their deaths.

‘Jordan Willis played a part in this somehow’

“[Harrington’s mother] and I are both convinced that Jordan Willis played a part in this somehow,” Jon Harrington said last week.

“There were four of you in the house and now three of them are dead and you’re not. That doesn’t add up,” the distraught father said.

Jonathan Price, the brother of Ricky, said he has been looking for answers since he found his brother’s body in a lawn chair on the property.

He told NewsNation on Monday that his brother might have taken drugs without knowing and criticized the police for their lack of clarity in the investigation.

“I’m not saying there was or was not a crime, but if you immediately suspect no foul play, then you should have a story, you should have something to tell the families, and for no one to hear anything, that doesn’t make any sense,” he said.

“It’s the same every day with the lack of answer and the inability to truly mourn without any cause,” Price said.