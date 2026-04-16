10 US scientists researching UFOs, nuclear power dead or missing since mid-2023; Trump admin speaks out

The Trump administration is examining reports that at least 10 American scientists have either died or mysteriously disappeared since mid-2023, according to the Washington Examiner. Many of these scientists were reportedly researching UFOs or nuclear power.

10 US scientists researching UFOs, nuclear power dead or missing since mid-2023(Pixabay - representational image)

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White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt recently told reporters that she has not yet spoken to the other officials about the growing deaths, but the White House will look into the concerning pattern.

Read More | Do UFOs ‘target’ high-speed planes, warheads and nuclear reactors? Experts weigh in

“I haven’t spoken to our relevant agencies about it. I will certainly do that, and we’ll get you an answer,” Leavitt said during a press briefing. “If true, of course, that’s definitely something I think this government and its administration would deem worth looking into. So let me do that for you.”

The scientists who disappeared

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{{^usCountry}} Among the scientists who reportedly disappeared was Steven Garcia, a government contractor, who went missing on August 28, 2025. He worked at the Kansas City National Security Campus in Albuquerque. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the scientists who reportedly disappeared was Steven Garcia, a government contractor, who went missing on August 28, 2025. He worked at the Kansas City National Security Campus in Albuquerque. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory scientist Frank Maiwald died without a public cause, and Los Alamos National Laboratory staffer Anthony Chavez mysteriously disappeared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory scientist Frank Maiwald died without a public cause, and Los Alamos National Laboratory staffer Anthony Chavez mysteriously disappeared. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The 2023 death of Michael David Hicks, a research scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, also triggered speculations that American scientists are being targeted. No public cause of death is available for Hicks, who died on July 30th, 2023, aged 59. He reportedly published over 80 scientific papers and worked on the DART Project and the Deep Space 1 Mission. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 2023 death of Michael David Hicks, a research scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, also triggered speculations that American scientists are being targeted. No public cause of death is available for Hicks, who died on July 30th, 2023, aged 59. He reportedly published over 80 scientific papers and worked on the DART Project and the Deep Space 1 Mission. {{/usCountry}}

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In January 2025, Monica Reza, who worked as the director of materials processing for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, went missing.

Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO) has urged the FBI to get involved. In a March X post, he wrote, “The disappearance of multiple scientists and military personnel with ties to advanced research is deeply concerning. I’ve already requested FBI involvement, and we will keep pressing for answers.”

Rep. Jared Moskowitz was recently seen in a video addressing the matter, asking the Pentagon to “come clean” on UFO data.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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