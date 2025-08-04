‘100 feet down the hillside’: Witness describes scene of crash that killed Indian-origin family in US

Four elderly members of an Indian-origin family from Buffalo, New York, were found dead on Saturday, days after they went missing while traveling to a temple in Marshall County, West Virginia. Four elderly members of an Indian-origin family were killed in a car crash in US.(X)

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deaths in a statement on Sunday, identifying the victims as Dr. Kishore Divan (89), Mrs. Asha Divan (85), Mr. Shailesh Divan (86), and Mrs. Gita Divan (84).

“Marshal County Sheriff Mike Dougherty has confirmed that the four individuals who were reported missing from Buffalo, New York, have been found deceased following a vehicle crash. Their vehicle was located on Saturday, August 2, at approximately 9:30 PM, off a steep embankment along Big Wheeling Creek Road. First responders were on the scene for more than five hours. Sheriff Dougherty extends condolences to the families of the victims,” the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The senior citizens, en route from Buffalo to Prabhupada’s Palace of Gold in West Virginia, were last seen at a Pennsylvania Burger King on July 29.

A witness, Ronald Rush Jr., commented on the sheriff’s department’s Facebook post, saying, “Went up there last night to see if we could help and found them about 8 miles down the road from the temple they were going, my guess that they flew off the road, 100ft down the hillside.”

Tributes pour in

Many who knew the Divan family paid tribute online.

One person wrote on Facebook: "This is most heartbreaking tragedy in which four loving and caring people lost their lives. Divan family spent their time in cultural and religious activities at Hindu Jain Temple in East Amherst, New York. Dr.Divan was head of Anesthegiology dept.of Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Erie County, New York. After retirement he spent more time traveling and local American Indian community events. Our deep condolences to his family and countless number of friends.”

Another person added, “I know them very well. Very good hearted people. So sorry.”