Why an armed woman shut down Interstate 45, sat on a lawn chair after accident; dramatic visuals emerge

A woman, reportedly armed with a pistol, brought Interstate 45 (I-45) in north Harris County, Texas, to a standstill by sitting in a lawn chair in the middle of the southbound lanes near Cypresswood Drive on Thursday. The unidentified female has prompted a massive police response and traffic shutdown in both directions. A woman has shut down I-45 on Thursday

Officials said that they are in ‘communication with her’ and a family member has also arrived on scene.

“Northbound traffic is being diverted off I-45 at Cypresswood while southbound traffic is being diverted at the Grand Parkway. You can also use the Hardy Toll to get around the incident,” the latest statement read.

The incident, which began around 1:50 PM CT, stemmed from an accident and escalated into a standoff, with the woman, as per reports, expressing suicidal thoughts and refusing to comply with law enforcement.

Why the I-45 Incident Occurred

The standoff began after a reported vehicle crash involving the woman, who allegedly turned her car into the path of an 18-wheeler, causing a collision near the 19000 block of I-45. According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, deputies responded to reports of an armed woman at the scene.

After exiting her vehicle, she ignored verbal commands, pulled out a folding lawn chair, and sat in the southbound lanes, holding a handgun to her head. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported that the woman was “expressing suicidal thoughts” and claimed her children were being held hostage, though no evidence supports this claim.

The woman’s refusal to drop the weapon and her actions suggest a mental health crisis, though her specific motivations remain unclear.

Impact on Interstate 45

The incident caused a complete shutdown of I-45’s northbound and southbound lanes and the southbound feeder road near Cypresswood Drive, leading to severe traffic delays stretching “beyond the horizon".