CHICAGO — A 15-year-old has been arrested in Iowa and charged with murder in the shooting death of a mail carrier in Chicago over the summer, police said Tuesday. 15-year-old is charged with murder in July shooting death of Chicago mail carrier

Octavia Redmond, 48, was shot on her route on Chicago’s South Side on July 19. A juvenile got out of a stolen SUV, approached her and shot her multiple times at close range before fleeing in the vehicle, according to the U.S. Postal Service. Redmond died at a hospital.

The Chicago Police Department said in a news release that its officers, along with U.S. marshals, arrested the teenager Monday in Cedar Rapids on a murder warrant. He was extradited to Chicago, where he has been charged as a juvenile with first-degree murder.

The teenager appeared in juvenile court Tuesday and was ordered held in custody, the Cook County State’s Attorney Office said in an email. His next court date is Nov. 1.

Police said in a post on X that investigators used footage from police and private cameras to identify the teen and trace his movements before and after the shooting. The department said that investigators also received an anonymous tip identifying him and that they are searching for “additional offenders."

Police and the state's attorney's office did not answer questions about whether the teen has a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

The Postal Service is offering a $250,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any suspects.

“When members of our postal family are targeted, postal inspectors will not rest until justice is delivered on behalf of the victims, their families, and our postal community,” Ruth Mendonca, inspector in charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service's Chicago division, said in a news release Tuesday. “This arrest is the first step in securing justice for Mrs. Redmond. We hope this brings the Redmond family some semblance of relief. As our investigation continues, we maintain our call to the public to come forward with any information that may continue to bring those responsible to justice.”

