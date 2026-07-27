17 US states under electricity emergency order as extreme heat raises blackout fears

Over 17 states are said to be facing an ‘electric emergency’ as per the US government orders as extreme heat is making the country’s power grids under duress, the US Department of Energy said. The US Department of Energy (DOE) issued the warning on Sunday to help prevent electricity shortages during the ongoing heat wave.

17 US states under an electricity emergency (Pexel/Representative image) (Pexel)

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The order allows Southwest Power Pool (SPP), which manages electricity across parts of the central US, to use backup power generation resources if needed to reduce stress on the power grid, according to WTHR. Around 20 million people live in the area covered by the emergency order, stretching from North Dakota in the north to Louisiana in the south.

17 states under the emergency order

The emergency order covers these 17 states:

Arizona Arkansas Colorado Iowa Kansas Louisiana Minnesota Missouri Montana Nebraska New Mexico North Dakota Oklahoma South Dakota Texas Utah Wyoming

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What the emergency order means

The emergency order does not mean there are blackouts right now. Instead, it gives grid operators extra powers to keep electricity flowing before the situation becomes worse. Southwest Power Pool can now direct backup electricity generators to operate if demand becomes too high.

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{{^usCountry}} Using backup power is considered a last resort before issuing a Level 3 Energy Emergency Alert. A Level 3 Energy Emergency Alert could lead to actions that reduce electricity demand, including rolling blackouts, to stop the entire grid from failing. The emergency order will remain in effect until August 3, as noted by WTHR. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Using backup power is considered a last resort before issuing a Level 3 Energy Emergency Alert. A Level 3 Energy Emergency Alert could lead to actions that reduce electricity demand, including rolling blackouts, to stop the entire grid from failing. The emergency order will remain in effect until August 3, as noted by WTHR. {{/usCountry}}

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The DOE said the order is meant to "mitigate the risk of blackouts" during the dangerous hot weather. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the order aims to "maintain affordable, reliable, and secure power for hardworking American families and businesses." Power outages are expensive for the country. Blackouts are estimated to cost the US economy $44 billion every year.

Heat wave across the US

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The emergency order comes as at least 40 million Americans were under extreme heat warnings across central and southern parts of the country over the weekend. The dangerous heat affected large parts of the US for a second straight day, with high temperatures and severe humidity.

Heat index values climbed well above 100°F from Minnesota to Mississippi, while parts of the Southwest were expected to reach 120°F, according to the National Weather Service. Meteorologists said the heat was caused by another heat dome that trapped hot air over the region.

Heat is now an energy problem

Former DOE official Kerry Duggan said extreme heat is no longer only a weather problem. She said it is now also becoming a big challenge for the power system, according to WTHR.

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Duggan said, "As we experience more frequent and longer-lasting heat waves, our ability to keep homes, businesses and critical facilities cool depends on having a reliable and resilient electric grid." She said communities will need different sources of electricity, including solar power and battery storage, to meet growing demand and keep the power grid stable.

Duggan added, "The hotter it gets, the more solar power you get to keep your air conditioning running." She concluded, "The solution is in the problem."