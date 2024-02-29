$2 million Panera Bread lawsuit settlement explained: Hearing date, how to file a claim and more

Panera Bread is dishing out $2 million to settle lawsuit claims suggesting that the American bakery company misled customers about delivery costs. This settlement is reminiscent of the Chick-fil-A settlement for which the fast-food restaurant chain paid $4.4 million to do away with allegations of pushing low-cost delivery advertisements. However, that was never the case since the hiked food prices on delivery orders worked out significant compensations. A Panera Bread Co. restaurant in Novato, California, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. A California law that's about to raise the state minimum wage at fast-food spots to $20 an hour from $16 offers an unusual exemption for chains that bake bread and sell it as a standalone item. Photographer: Michaela Vatcheva/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

On the other hand, Panera has more than 2,000 diners across the US and Canada, but still hasn't come clean about the alleged wrongdoings. Regardless of their hushed act, their actions seem to speak louder than necessary, which might work in your favour, too. As far as the settlement goes, customers stand a chance of securing food vouchers or cash if filing a claim.

Eligibility for filing a Panera claim

Those seeking compensation must have placed a delivery order via the Panera app or the website from October 1, 2020, to August 31, 2021.

How to file a Panera Bread claim

A claim deadline has been set in the case. Customers seeking compensation must submit their Claim Form by June 10, 2024. Claim Forms handed over via mail to the Class Action Settlement Administrator must be marked June 10, 2024.

However, if you seek to exclude yourself from the settlement, the deadline for the same is March 11, 2024.

What will you receive from the Panera Bread lawsuit settlement

Customers making a claim will have two options - two vouchers of $9.50 each for items marked under Panera's ‘Soup & Mac’ menu or money reimbursement of $12 through PayPal, Venmo, etc. The settlement site also highlights that this figure could drop depending on the number of people turning up with their claims.

As for when these vouchers or cash will be sent out, customers may expect either form of payment to be sent within 60 days after the settlement has been certified. The Panera Bread settlement heart is scheduled for May 31, 2024.