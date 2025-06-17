2025 James Beard Media Awards: Full list of winners revealed

The 35th outing for the James Beard Media Awards took place in Chicago on Saturday (June 14). The annual celebration is meant to honor “excellence in books, broadcast media, and journalism covering food or drink-related content”, according to the official website. The event was hosted by the Illinois Restaurant Association and Choose Chicago. James Beard Media Awards took place on Saturday(X)

Here is the full list of winners in each category for 2025:

BOOK AWARD WINNERS

Baking and Desserts

Sift: The Elements of Great Baking

Nicola Lamb

(Clarkson Potter)

Beverage with Recipes

The Bartender’s Pantry: A Beverage Handbook for the Universal Bar

Emma Janzen, Jim Meehan, and Bart Sasso

(Ten Speed Press)

Beverage without Recipes

Sake: The Art and Craft of Japan’s National Drink

Yoshiko Ueno-Müller

(Prestel)

Bread

Richard Hart Bread: Intuitive Sourdough Baking

Richard Hart, Henrietta Lovell, and Laurie Woolever

(Clarkson Potter)

Food Issues and Advocacy

Ruin Their Crops on the Ground: The Politics of Food in the United States, from the Trail of Tears to School Lunch

Andrea Freeman

(Metropolitan Books)

General

Pass the Plate: 100 Delicious, Highly Shareable, Everyday Recipes: A Cookbook

Carolina Gelen

(Clarkson Potter)

International

The Balkan Kitchen: Recipes and Stories from the Heart of the Balkans

Irina Janakievska

(Quadrille)

Literary Writing

Frostbite: How Refrigeration Changed Our Food, Our Planet, and Ourselves

Nicola Twilley

(Penguin Press)

Professional and Restaurant

Convivir: Modern Mexican Cuisine in California’s Wine Country

Rogelio Garcia and Andréa Lawson Gray

(Abrams)

Reference, History, and Scholarship

McAtlas: A Global Guide to the Golden Arches

Gary He

(Self-published)

Single Subject

Jang: The Soul of Korean Cooking (More than 60 Recipes Featuring Gochujang, Doenjang, and Ganjang)

Nadia Cho, Mingoo Kang, and Joshua David Stein

(Artisan)

U.S. Foodways

Our South: Black Food Through My Lens

Ashleigh Shanti

(Union Square & Co.)

Vegetable-Focused Cooking

Mastering the Art of Plant-Based Cooking: Vegan Recipes, Tips, and Techniques

Joe Yonan

(Ten Speed Press)

Visuals

McAtlas: A Global Guide to the Golden Arches

Gary He

(Self-published)

Emerging Voice

Paola Velez

Bodega Bakes: Recipes for Sweets and Treats Inspired by My Corner Store

(Union Square & Co.)

Cookbook Hall of Fame

Rose Levy Beranbaum

BROADCAST AWARD WINNERS

Audio Programming

Loading Dock Talks with Chef Preeti Mistry

“Cream Pie with Telly Justice”

Airs on: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other podcast platforms

Audio Reporting

Post Reports

“Bacon: The Best-Kept Secret in Washington”

Airs on: Post Reports

Commercial Media

La Mera Mera Tamalera

Airs on: YouTube

Documentary Visual Media

MARCELLA

Airs on: PBS American Masters

Docuseries Visual Media

World Eats Bread

Airs on: National Geographic Channel

Instructional Visual Media

G.O.A.T.

Airs on: MasterClass

Lifestyle Visual Media

Relish

Airs on: PBS, Passport, TPT, TPT-2 and YouTube

Social Media Account

Little Fat Boy

Airs on: Instagram, TikTok, Substack and YouTube

Travel Visual Media

Drink: A Look Inside the Glass

Airs on: Apple TV, Prime Video, Tubi, and Roku

Emerging Voice

Mohammed Shaqura

Hamada Shoo

Airs on: Instagram and TikTok

Broadcast Media Hall of Fame

Martha Stewart

JOURNALISM AWARD WINNERS

Beverage

“Want to Make Spirits in Thailand? Good Luck.”

Craig Sauers

Punch

Columns and Newsletters

“The farm bill hall of shame”; “The essential workers missing from the farm bill”; “Tribal nations want more control over their food supply”

Teresa Cotsirilos, Bridget Huber, and Claire Kelloway

Food & Environment Reporting Network and Mother Jones

Craig Claiborne Distinguished Criticism Award

“New tasting menu dinners at Honeysuckle Provisions are provocative and delicious”; “The enduring, confusing, and always delicious Octopus Cart is still puffing along after 34 years”; “Loch Bar, a new high-end seafood spot on Broad, swings big and misses”

Craig LaBan

Philadelphia Inquirer

Dining and Travel

“Gastro Obscura’s Feast”

Anne Ewbank, Diana Hubbell, and Sam O’Brien

Gastro Obscura

Feature Reporting

“We Need to Talk About Trader Joe’s”

Adam Reiner

TASTE

Food Coverage in a General Interest Publication

The Bitter Southerner

Foodways

“As Detroit sees a future in urban agriculture, some pushback harkens to a dark past”

Lyndsay C. Green

Detroit Free Press

Health and Wellness

“Florida Banned Farmworker Heat Protections. A Groundbreaking Partnership Offers a Solution.”

Grey Moran

Civil Eats

Home Cooking

“The Art and Science of Kimchi”

Andrea Geary

Cook’s Illustrated

Investigative Reporting

“The North Koreans behind global seafood”; “The Whistleblower”

Ian Urbina and the Staff of The Outlaw Ocean Project

The Outlaw Ocean Project and The New Yorker

Jonathan Gold Local Voice Award

“Etta’s Five Bankruptcies Have Left a Collective Mess”; “White Sox Fans Came for the Losses, Stayed for the Milkshakes”; “Namasteak, USA”

Ashok Selvam

Eater Chicago

MFK Fisher Distinguished Writing Award

“The City that Rice Built”

Jeff Gordinier and George McCalman

Food & Wine

Narrative Photography

“The Only Constant is Chuck’s”

Rory Doyle

Self-published

Personal Essay

"My Family’s Daily Struggle to Find Food in Gaza”

Mosab Abu Toha

The New Yorker

Personal Essay with Recipes

“A Cuisine Under Siege”

Laila El-Haddad

SAVEUR

Profile

“Padma Lakshmi Walks Into a Bar”

Helen Rosner

The New Yorker

Emerging Voice

MacKenzie Chung Fegan

Restaurant Critic

San Francisco Chronicle

By Stuti Gupta