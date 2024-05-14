61% of Asian Americans feel rising hate, were called slurs or abused in past 12 months, study reveals

A recent report published by the Asian American Foundation revealed a huge difference between how the general public perceive hate towards Asian Americans, and the reality the community actually experiences. The STAATUS Index 2024 is a comprehensive study examining the perceptions of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (AANHPIs) in the US. 61% of Asian Americans feel rising hate: study (Pixabay - representational image)

The survey included 6,272 participants from across the country. “Since its debut in 2021, the STAATUS Index has uncovered hidden perceptions and stereotypes that have given rise to racism against AANHPIs throughout our long history in the US and during the Covid-19 pandemic. Unless we understand and continue to struggle against these deeply rooted views, they will persist and threaten the wellbeing of AANHPIs when the next crisis emerges,” said Dr Paul Watanabe, AAC Chair.

What did the study reveal?

The study revealed that only one-third of Americans believe that hate towards Asian Americans has increased. However, the AANHPI community found that there have been several incidents of violence and discrimination. 32% of Asian Americans have been called a slur in the last 12 months, and 29% have gone through verbal harassment or abuse. The numbers are higher for subgroups like Southeast Asian Americans. Further, a large number of Asian Americans are afraid they will become victims of physical attacks (41%) or discrimination (59%) because of their race, ethnicity, or religion.

The study also found several Asian Americans’ feelings of belonging and acceptance are not strong. It also revealed that there are rising doubts about Asian Americans' loyalty to the United States. The survey further found that one in three Asian American reported being “the subject of hate this past year."

The study proposed three ideas to decrease racism, including teaching the history of Asian Americans in K-12 schools and colleges. The study further said that it is important to increase the visibility of Asian Americans in American society, as well as ensure there is more opportunity for people to interact with Asian Americans.