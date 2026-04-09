6ix9ine drives to Offset shooting scene and says 'Lol, I'm clout chasing right now'

6ix9ine posted a video of him driving near the Seminole Hard Rock cafe and Casino in Florida where Offset and Lil Tjay were reportedly shot. The rapper could be seen driving towards the scene of the reported incident in the story he posted on his Instagram. The story was posted with the track Allegations by Big30 feat. Pooh Shiesty in the background. The rapper had posted the video with the quote, “Lol i’m clout chasing right now?"

Offset’s current situation

Tekashi 6ix9ine

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Offset was shot near the Seminole Hard Rock Casino. He is in a stable condition and being monitored right now in the hospital. However, after the rumors of Lil Tjay being shot also arose, they were denied by his lawyer.

The police have detained two people for the shooting incident and assured the public that the threat to their safety has been eliminated. "Seminole Police were on site immediately, and the situation was contained quickly. Two individuals have been detained by police. The site is secure and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal," stated the official. They also said that the incident happened in the valet area of the casino.

Reactions to 6ix9ine’s story

While it remains unclear why 6ix9ine is trolling Offset right now, whether he made it to the scene of crime remains unclear. The fans have called out his behavior as clout chasing, “6ix9ine driving past the hotel just to post it. Bro really said 'clout chasing right now' while Offset is in the hospital”, stated one user.

6ix9ine’s recent release from the prison

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The rapper was recently released from the prison after serving a three- month sentence for violating probations in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. The rapper was sentenced to three months in federal prison for failing drug tests (methamphetamines, cocaine) and traveling without authorization. This was the second time in over a year that Tekashi was sent to prison for violating probation rights of his supervised release. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rapper was recently released from the prison after serving a three- month sentence for violating probations in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. The rapper was sentenced to three months in federal prison for failing drug tests (methamphetamines, cocaine) and traveling without authorization. This was the second time in over a year that Tekashi was sent to prison for violating probation rights of his supervised release. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} During his release, the rapper was seen flaunting Maduro signed SpongeBob SquarePants plushie with whom he shared time in prison. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During his release, the rapper was seen flaunting Maduro signed SpongeBob SquarePants plushie with whom he shared time in prison. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON