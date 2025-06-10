700 Marines, Task Force 51 deployed to LA amid protests: Who is Scott M Sherman, General leading the charge?

The US military command on Monday confirmed that it has escalated its response to ongoing protests in Los Angeles by deploying approximately 700 Marines from the 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, 1st Marine Division, to join Task Force 51, a contingency unit. In a press release, the US Northern Command (NORTHCOM) stated that the agencies will work to protect federal personnel and property. 700 Marines were deployed to Los Angeles amid protests (AFP)

The operation, led by Major General Scott M Sherman, comes amid clashes over Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids. “The activation of the Marines is intended to provide Task Force 51 with adequate numbers of forces to provide continuous coverage of the area in support of the lead federal agency,” the press release stated.

NORTHCOM further added that it has activated 700 Marines from Twentynine Palms, California, to integrate with Task Force 51, comprising 2,100 federalized National Guard soldiers and the Marines. The force aims to provide ‘continuous coverage’ to support federal agencies, trained in de-escalation, crowd control, and rules for use of force.

There was no mention of the Insurrection Act in the release.

Task Force 51: Led by US Army North’s Contingency Command Post, Task Force 51 is designed for rapid response to homeland defense and security operations, partnering with civil authorities.

Who Is Major General Scott M Sherman?

Major General Scott M Sherman is the deputy commander of US Army North, based at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, and commands Task Force 51. A seasoned Army officer, Sherman has extensive experience in joint operations and homeland defense.

His role involves overseeing contingency operations, ensuring coordination between military and civilian agencies.

This comes after California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the planned lawsuit against Trump by telling reporters that the president had ‘trampled’ the state’s sovereignty.

“We don’t take lightly to the president abusing his authority and unlawfully mobilizing California National Guard troops” Bonta said.