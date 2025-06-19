‘$8 million fraud’: How two Indians on student visas landed behind bars in US

What began as academic journeys in the United States for two Indian nationals has ended behind bars, as both were sentenced to federal prison in separate but strikingly similar fraud cases. Two Indian students jailed in the US for multimillion-dollar fraud targeting elderly Americans.(Representational image/AFP File)

The young students, once enrolled in American institutions on student visas, became key players in elaborate scams that exploited elderly Americans and siphoned off millions of dollars through fear, deception, and impersonation.

Kishan Rajeshkumar Patel, 20, who arrived in the United States on a student visa, was sentenced this week to 63 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering.

According to the US Department of Justice, Patel was involved in an online phishing scheme that posed as US government authorities and used intimidation tactics to extract money and gold from elderly victims.

“The conspiracy used various online phishing methods and impersonated US government officials, while Patel fraudulently received the cash and gold from victims, conveying a portion to co-conspirators and keeping a percentage for his own benefit,” the Department of Justice said.

The scam unravelled when Patel attempted to collect what he believed was $130,000 in Granite Shoals, Texas, leading to his arrest on 24 August 2024.

Patel jailed for scamming 25 elderly victims

Investigators later found that the scheme had targeted at least 25 elderly victims, with an intended loss totalling $2,694,156. Patel has remained in federal custody since 29 August.

“This defendant took advantage of his visa status in our country and participated in an international fraud scheme,” said US Attorney Justin Simmons, adding, “Patel defrauded vulnerable American citizens out of millions of dollars by impersonating government officials and preying on his victims’ fears of adverse government action.”

Patel’s co-defendant, Dhruv Rajeshbhai Mangukiya, also an Indian national, pleaded guilty on 16 June 2025 and is currently awaiting sentencing.

In a related but separate case, another Indian student, Moinuddin Mohammed, was sentenced earlier this year to eight years in prison for a similar fraud that defrauded elderly Americans of nearly $6 million. His scheme also involved impersonating officials and laundering the stolen funds across international channels.

All three individuals were in the United States on student visas, though US authorities have not revealed the names of the educational institutions they were associated with.

The US Justice Department and the FBI continue to urge the public, especially senior citizens, to be cautious of unsolicited contact from individuals claiming to be representatives of government or law enforcement agencies.

With AP inputs