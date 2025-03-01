Menu Explore
Saturday, Mar 01, 2025
A Las Vegas college offers visitors to witness rare ‘planetary parade’

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Mar 01, 2025 09:50 AM IST

The College of Southern Nevada’s Planetarium hosted a telescope event for the public to view a rare planetary parade where seven planets aligned. 

On Friday night, the College of Southern Nevada’s Planetarium, Las Vegas, invited visitors to use the school’s telescopes and designated observation area for an optimal view of the planetary parade.

This spectacular planetary parade offers a chance to see multiple planets together; ideal viewing conditions are recommended for the best experience.(Representational Image- Pixabay)
This spectacular planetary parade offers a chance to see multiple planets together; ideal viewing conditions are recommended for the best experience.(Representational Image- Pixabay)

Skywatchers had the chance to witness the rare celestial event where seven planets aligned in the night sky.

“We’ve had four or five planets in the sky several times since 2016,” Andrew Kerr, CSN’s Planetarium manager, told 8newsnow. “Seven is a little bit different. We won’t see that again until 2040.”

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

