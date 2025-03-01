A Las Vegas college offers visitors to witness rare ‘planetary parade’
Mar 01, 2025 09:50 AM IST
The College of Southern Nevada’s Planetarium hosted a telescope event for the public to view a rare planetary parade where seven planets aligned.
On Friday night, the College of Southern Nevada’s Planetarium, Las Vegas, invited visitors to use the school’s telescopes and designated observation area for an optimal view of the planetary parade.
Skywatchers had the chance to witness the rare celestial event where seven planets aligned in the night sky.
“We’ve had four or five planets in the sky several times since 2016,” Andrew Kerr, CSN’s Planetarium manager, told 8newsnow. “Seven is a little bit different. We won’t see that again until 2040.”
