A list of government web pages that have gone dark to comply with Trump orders

AP |
Feb 01, 2025 04:19 AM IST

A number of U.S. government web pages changed or went dark Friday as agencies scrambled to comply with President Donald Trump's executive orders declaring his administration would recognize only two genders and ordering an end to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

In a letter sent on Wednesday, the Office of Personnel Management directed agency heads to terminate grants and contracts related to “gender ideology,” ask staff to remove pronouns from their government emails, and disband resource groups on the issue, too. The directive, which ordered agencies to institute changes by 5 p.m. on Friday, also asked agencies to remove the term “gender” from government forms and swap it out with “sex.”

Here is a list of changes and missing pages seen so far. A number of pages have popped up since being taken down, some with changes:

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

