A look at Kash Patel's wealth, new FBI boss who once bashed Elon Musk's ‘ultimate monopoly’

Kash Patel, a fervent Donald Trump supporter, took oath as the new director of the FBI on Friday, becoming one of the most powerful appointees in the 47th President's administration. Kash Patel, President Donald Trump's new director of the FBI(AP)

Patel has been one of Trump's most vocal supporters since the conclusion of his first term. He held important roles at the Defense Department and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence under Trump's previous presidency.

While many Trump supporters have been able to utilise their connections to the president for public appearances and press conferences, Patel has created a personal brand based on the president, founding a company called “Based Apparel” that sells pro-Trump souvenirs and “Fight with K$h” items, according to Forbes.

In addition, Patel is the author of the book “Government Gangsters.” It was published in 2023 and is currently the sixth best-selling book on the US government on Amazon. He has also authored a number of children's novels that contain a thinly veiled metaphor against Trump and the federal government.

In order to “facilitate government transparency,” Patel founded a nonprofit organisation named “The Kash Foundation,” whose primary objectives to funding legal defense for pro-Trump allies, supporting law enforcement financially, and educating the general public “in areas the mainstream media refuses to cover.”

He sold supposed “vaccine detoxification” drugs and other items on his social media accounts. He contributed to the creation of the pro-Jan. 6 rioters anthem “Justice for All,” and offered his name to other items, such as a “K$H Cabernet Sauvignon” that costs over $50 per bottle.

A quick look at Kash Patel's wealth

According to media reports, Indian-American Patel has a $30 million net worth, including a $10 million inheritance.

He has a significant real estate portfolio, with a value of $12 million. His assets also include $7 million worth of Tesla stock. He made considerable gains from trading Bitcoin as well. In January 2024, Patel bought a lavish Florida property with four bedrooms.

He holds more than $1 million worth of stock in a Chinese apparel company.

Patel's political connection increased his net worth to about $15 million, Fortune reported, citing Associated Press.

In addition, Patel has received a significant $544,000 from Trump's presidential campaign activities for serving as a key advisor to him. The Kash Foundation's recent returns show that it made about $1.3 million in 2023. According to a Fortune report, it only put $212,821, or 16.37%, for its primary goal of offering “financial and legal assistance for whistle-blowers, needy families, and education.”

While keeping nearly $850,000 in reserve, the group spent $332,000 on “advertising and promotion” in 2023, including $275,475 given to One and Oh LLC, a company founded by the vice president of the Kash Foundation.

Kash Patel once called out Musk's monopoly

Patel asserted in a 2022 edition of his podcast Kash's Corner that Musk's acquisition of Twitter (now X) allowed the wealthiest person in the world excessive access to American data, reported Rolling Stone.

Patel asserted, “He’s already got Tesla, he’s already got the SpaceX program and the government DOD contracts, which I believe to be the largest portion of his income.” And he'll have Twitter now. So what scares me is, you want to talk about a monopoly, he is the ultimate monopoly.”

Without supporting evidence, Patel went on to say that Musk might sell the data to the Chinese Communist Party.