Abandoned red Honda, call from burner phone: True crime page teases release of chilling new info in Nancy Guthrie case

An X account, Criminal Network, which has been extensively covering the Nancy Guthrie case, has claimed in a bombshell new post that it will be releasing some chilling information in the form of 10 articles. Savannah Guthrie’s mother remains missing.

People visit a banner with notes from hundreds of well-wishers and an image of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, outside the KVOA Newsroom in Tucson, Ariz., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Noble)(AP)

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“Some people will be delighted and other will be real mad, and either way I'm gonna do it. I am gonna release 10 articles from an unnamed and unverified newsource, but the reason it's crucial, is because although all info isn't vetted or verified, there is some info only myself, juanita and one other person knows and the fbi, and that info is in here and 100% valid,” wrote Criminal Network, whose X bio says ‘Boots on the Ground’ and ‘Standing Guard for the YouTube True Crime Community’.

Read More | ‘Running out of options’: Expert raises concerns about Nancy Guthrie probe as FBI uses ‘fresh’ tech to crack case

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{{^usCountry}} The post added, “From the Red Honda abandoned on feb 2, to the 144am phone call made to Nancy from a burner phone that was someone in her inner circle. If you have a problem with me releasing something that's already public record, then you obviously don't know the difference between speculation and public record. Be ready to have your mind blown.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post added, “From the Red Honda abandoned on feb 2, to the 144am phone call made to Nancy from a burner phone that was someone in her inner circle. If you have a problem with me releasing something that's already public record, then you obviously don't know the difference between speculation and public record. Be ready to have your mind blown.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Nancy Guthrie’s whereabouts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nancy Guthrie’s whereabouts {{/usCountry}}

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Months after Nancy went missing, there has been no update on her whereabouts, and no suspect has been identified. While the Guthrie family has been tormented by the uncertainty of the case’s outcome, her daughter Savannah previously even admitted that her mom may be dead.

Savannah previously said in a video that she and her relatives “still believe in a miracle” and “still believe that she can come home,” she also acknowledged that her mother may already be “gone.”

Read More | Nancy Guthrie case: Why Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni are back in focus as police increase patrols in neighborhood

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Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously said that the Sheriff's Department is still working with the FBI, labs around the country and forensics examiners on "thousands (of hours) of video footage we still have to sort through.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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