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Active shooter alert issued in Lockland, Ohio, near N Wayne Avenue; authorities warn of 'high risk of injury or death'
Authorities issued an active shooter alert Friday near 524 N Wayne Ave in Lockland, warning residents of a “high risk of injury or death."
Updated on: May 09, 2026 12:47 am IST
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Authorities issued an active shooter alert Friday near 524 N Wayne Ave in Lockland, Ohio, warning residents of a “high risk of injury or death." Lockland is located in Hamilton County.
What we know so far
Lockland Police issued the emergency alert at 2:40 p.m. EDT, warning residents about an active shooter in the area of 524 N Wayne Ave and advising them to remain inside their homes.
“ACTIVE SHOOTER in area of 524 N Wayne Ave. There is a high risk of injury or death. Avoid area until further notice. GO INDOORS NOW, lock and barricade doors, and stay away from windows. Wait for further instructions from police,” the alert stated.
Authorities have not yet released additional details about the suspect, possible injuries, or the events leading up to the incident.
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