Active shooter alert issued in Lockland, Ohio, near N Wayne Avenue; authorities warn of 'high risk of injury or death'

Authorities issued an active shooter alert Friday near 524 N Wayne Ave in Lockland, Ohio, warning residents of a “high risk of injury or death." Lockland is located in Hamilton County.

What we know so far

Active shooter alert issued in Lockland, Ohio.(Unsplash)

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Lockland Police issued the emergency alert at 2:40 p.m. EDT, warning residents about an active shooter in the area of 524 N Wayne Ave and advising them to remain inside their homes.

“ACTIVE SHOOTER in area of 524 N Wayne Ave. There is a high risk of injury or death. Avoid area until further notice. GO INDOORS NOW, lock and barricade doors, and stay away from windows. Wait for further instructions from police,” the alert stated.

Authorities have not yet released additional details about the suspect, possible injuries, or the events leading up to the incident.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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