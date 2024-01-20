Adam Harrison dies of drug overdose: What we know about the case so far?

Rick Harrison's son, Adam, aged 39, has passed away due to a drug overdose. Known for their reality show, "Pawn Stars," this unexpected tragedy has left fans and family members grieving. Here are all the details surrounding Adam's life and the circumstances of this unfortunate event. Adam Harrison, son of Pawn Star's Rick Harrison, dies from drug overdose(Pawn Star still)

Who was Adam Harrison?

Adam Harrison, born in 1984, is Rick Harrison's second son from his first marriage. While Corey, his older brother, is a familiar face on "Pawn Stars," Adam preferred a low-key life, distancing himself from the family's pawn shop business.

The tragic passing at 39

Adam Harrison, son of 'Pawn Stars' celebrity Rick Harrison, tragically passed away at the age of 39 on January 20. The reported cause of death was a drug overdose, although details remain unclear. Rick shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, "You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam," he wrote.

What did the family say?

The Harrison family, devastated by the loss, stated their representative, Laura Herlovich. They requested privacy during this difficult time and shared their extreme sadness over Adam's death.

Family statement: "Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss."

What drug did he take?

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Adam's death. The family learned of his passing on January 19, and as of now, specific details about the time, location, and substances involved are yet to be revealed.

Adam's life and career

Adam, unlike his brother Corey, kept a low profile, avoiding social media and the spotlight. He reportedly worked at the family's famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop but had stepped away. Rumours suggest he pursued a career as a plumber.

What is Pawn Stars?

"Pawn Stars," a popular reality TV series on the History Channel since 2009, follows the daily operations of the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, run by the Harrison family. Rick, Corey, and their late brother Adam have been part of the family business, dealing with antiques and artifacts.

What are fans saying?

The news of Adam's death sparked reactions from fans, with an outpouring of condolences on social media. Many expressed their sadness over the untimely demise of Rick Harrison's son.