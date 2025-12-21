After Google, Apple warns visa-holding staff against overseas travel amid US visa delays

After Google, Apple has issued an internal warning advising some of its employees on work visas not to travel outside the United States, as prolonged delays at US embassies and consulates risk leaving workers stranded abroad. US embassies and consulates worldwide have been grappling with appointment backlogs.(AFP)

According to a Business Insider report, outside immigration counsels representing both Apple and Google sent emails cautioning visa-dependent employees against international travel if they require a visa stamp to re-enter the US.

The advisories come amid mounting backlogs in routine visa appointments following the rollout of enhanced social media screening by US authorities.

A memo sent on Thursday by BAL Immigration Law, which represents Google, warned that some US embassies and consulates are facing visa stamping delays of up to 12 months.

“Employees would risk an extended stay outside the US,” the firm said, recommending that non-essential travel be avoided.

A similar advisory was issued to some Apple employees last week by Fragomen, the law firm that handles immigration matters for the company.

“Given the recent updates and the possibility of unpredictable, extended delays when returning to the U.S., we strongly recommend that employees without a valid H-1B visa stamp avoid international travel for now,” the memo said.

It added that those who must travel should consult Apple’s immigration team and Fragomen in advance to assess the risks.

Social media vetting slows visa processing

US embassies and consulates worldwide have been grappling with appointment backlogs after the introduction of new social media screening requirements.

These apply not only to H-1B workers and their dependents (H-4), but also to students and exchange visitors on F, M and J visas.

On Friday, a spokesperson for the US Department of State told Business Insider that it is conducting “online presence reviews for applicants” and may reschedule appointments as resources shift. While expedited slots can be requested on a case-by-case basis, the department said embassies are now prioritising thorough vetting over faster processing.

“While in the past the emphasis may have been on processing cases quickly and reducing wait times, our embassies and consulates around the world, including in India, are now prioritizing thoroughly vetting each visa case above all else,” the spokesperson said. Immigration firms have reported postponed appointments in countries including Ireland and Vietnam.

Neither Google’s nor Apple’s advisory clarified the next steps for visa holders already outside the US whose appointments have been delayed.