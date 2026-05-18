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After Trump, Putin to visit Beijing for talks with Xi

After Trump, Putin to visit Beijing for talks with Xi

Published on: May 18, 2026 05:02 pm IST
PTI |
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Beijing, Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China on Tuesday – a trip that comes shortly after his US counterpart Donald Trump's visit to Beijing for talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

After Trump, Putin to visit Beijing for talks with Xi

Xi and Putin will exchange views on bilateral ties, cooperation in various fields, as well as international and regional issues of mutual interest, during Putin's two-day visit, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

This will be Putin's 25th visit to China, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a media briefing in Beijing, emphasising on close strategic ties between the two countries as well as strong friendship and rapport between the leaders.

"The two sides will take this visit as an opportunity to continue to promote the development of China-Russia relations to a higher level, which will inject greater stability and positive energy into the world," Guo said.

Since Xi took over power in 2012, the two leaders met dozens of times, frequently referring to each other as "dear friend" and emphasising mutual trust.

A White House fact-sheet released on Sunday about Trump's visit to Beijing said both the US and China have agreed that Iran cannot possess nuclear weapons and they have called to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. They also agreed that no country or organisation can be allowed to charge tolls, the readout said, in apparent reference to Iran's plans to charge ships passing through the Strait.

When asked to comment on the White House fact sheet, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that during President Trump's visit, the two heads of state agreed on a new vision of building "a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability" as the "new positioning" of bilateral relations.

They also mapped out plans for high-level engagements and dialogue cooperation across diplomacy, economy, trade and other fields in the next phase, and had in-depth exchanges of views on international and regional issues of mutual concern.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
xi jinping beijing donald trump vladimir putin
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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