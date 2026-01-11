After Trump's Hitler-style Slovenian magazine photo viral; interesting Barron angle emerges

The cover was designed by Tomato Kosir, a Slovenian artist whose work has appeared in outlets such as The Guardian and Politico. Kosir has previously used Trump-inspired imagery for Objektiv, including an earlier cover depicting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen with Trump’s distinctive hairstyle. Slovenia is also the birthplace of First Lady Melania Trump.

The January 9 edition of Objektiv, a weekly magazine-style supplement of the Slovenian newspaper Dnevnik, featured the controversial portrait of Trump. The placement of the oil forms what appears to be a mustache resembling the one associated with Hitler. The cover carries the subhead: “American Attack on Venezuela.”

A Slovenian magazine cover photo went viral this week. It showed President Donald Trump as Adolf Hitler, with crude oil dripping from below his nose, depicting the German dictator's mustache. Now, an interesting Barron Trump angle has emerged. It is being reported that the First Son is working hard to change his Slovenian accent to become more confident.

The timing and symbolism of the latest cover appear tied to Trump’s recent military intervention in Venezuela. While the operation was initially framed as an effort to dismantle what Trump described as Nicolas Maduro’s criminal regime, the president later told reporters there were no immediate plans to hold democratic elections.

“We have to fix the country first. You can’t have an election. There’s no way the people could even vote," Trump said.

Trump's comparison to Hitler Trump has long rejected comparisons to Hitler. Opponents have frequently drawn parallels between his rhetoric on immigration, nationalism and the media and that of authoritarian regimes, including Nazi Germany.

The criticism intensified after a December 2023 reelection event in which Trump said illegal immigrants were “poisoning the blood of our country.”

He later repeated the phrase on Truth Social, writing in all caps: “illegal immigration is poisoning the blood of our nation. They’re coming from prisons, from mental institutions—from all over the world.” Detractors pointed out that Hitler used the phrase “blood poisoning” in Mein Kampf when discussing immigration.

"They call me a Nazi all the time," Trump said in an interview with 60 Minutes. "I'm not a Nazi, I'm the opposite. I'm somebody that's saving our country. But they call me [a] Nazi."