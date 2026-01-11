Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    After Trump's Hitler-style Slovenian magazine photo viral; interesting Barron angle emerges

    A Slovenian magazine cover photo went viral this week. It showed President Donald Trump as Adolf Hitler

    Published on: Jan 11, 2026 4:40 AM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    A Slovenian magazine cover photo went viral this week. It showed President Donald Trump as Adolf Hitler, with crude oil dripping from below his nose, depicting the German dictator's mustache. Now, an interesting Barron Trump angle has emerged. It is being reported that the First Son is working hard to change his Slovenian accent to become more confident.

    Melania Trump, Barron Trump, and President Donald Trump watch as the casket of Melania's mother Amalija Knavs is brought (via REUTER)
    Melania Trump, Barron Trump, and President Donald Trump watch as the casket of Melania's mother Amalija Knavs is brought (via REUTER)

    The January 9 edition of Objektiv, a weekly magazine-style supplement of the Slovenian newspaper Dnevnik, featured the controversial portrait of Trump. The placement of the oil forms what appears to be a mustache resembling the one associated with Hitler. The cover carries the subhead: “American Attack on Venezuela.”

    The cover was designed by Tomato Kosir, a Slovenian artist whose work has appeared in outlets such as The Guardian and Politico. Kosir has previously used Trump-inspired imagery for Objektiv, including an earlier cover depicting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen with Trump’s distinctive hairstyle. Slovenia is also the birthplace of First Lady Melania Trump.

    The timing and symbolism of the latest cover appear tied to Trump’s recent military intervention in Venezuela. While the operation was initially framed as an effort to dismantle what Trump described as Nicolas Maduro’s criminal regime, the president later told reporters there were no immediate plans to hold democratic elections.

    “We have to fix the country first. You can’t have an election. There’s no way the people could even vote," Trump said.

    Trump's comparison to Hitler

    Trump has long rejected comparisons to Hitler. Opponents have frequently drawn parallels between his rhetoric on immigration, nationalism and the media and that of authoritarian regimes, including Nazi Germany.

    The criticism intensified after a December 2023 reelection event in which Trump said illegal immigrants were “poisoning the blood of our country.”

    He later repeated the phrase on Truth Social, writing in all caps: “illegal immigration is poisoning the blood of our nation. They’re coming from prisons, from mental institutions—from all over the world.” Detractors pointed out that Hitler used the phrase “blood poisoning” in Mein Kampf when discussing immigration.

    "They call me a Nazi all the time," Trump said in an interview with 60 Minutes. "I'm not a Nazi, I'm the opposite. I'm somebody that's saving our country. But they call me [a] Nazi."

    Barron Trump's Slovenian problem

    Meanwhile, celebrity journalist Rob Shute reported that Barron is trying to get rid of his Slovenian accent to ‘sound more like his American peers’. White House insiders told Shuter that Barron is 'very focused on how he presents himself now'.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/After Trump's Hitler-style Slovenian Magazine Photo Viral; Interesting Barron Angle Emerges
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes