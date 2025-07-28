'Aggravated assault': Elon Musk on viral Cincinnati 'white couple' video amid speculation

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has responded to a disturbing viral video that shows a man and a woman being violently attacked by a group of individuals. The incident reportedly occurred during the Cincinnati Music Festival, formerly known as the Cincinnati Jazz Fest. A video of a "white couple” being attacked by a group of individuals at the Cincinnati Jazz Fest has gone viral. (Reuters and X)

Viral video

The graphic footage shows a man being repeatedly punched and kicked in the head by several people. As he attempts to stand, he collapses again. Later in the video, a woman approaches to check on him but is punched in the face by a man. She falls to the ground and remains motionless.

What authorities said

The Cincinnati Police Department confirmed they are investigating the attack. While authorities have not released further details about what led to the violence, online speculation suggests the attack may have been racially motivated. The group seen attacking the pair appears to be Black, while the two victims appear to be white.

Cincinnati Police Chief Terri Theetge addressed the incident in a statement to WLWT, saying, “I am in complete disgust waking up to the viral video many of you have now seen. The behavior displayed is nothing short of cruel and absolutely unacceptable. Our investigative team is working diligently to identify every individual involved in causing harm. It’s also important to clarify: this was a sudden dispute between individuals following a verbal altercation. It was not connected in any way to the Music Fest. If you have any information related to this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers immediately at 513-352-3042.”

Elon Musk reacts

Elon Musk weighed in on the incident by posting a screenshot of the video on X (formerly Twitter), showing the woman lying motionless on the pavement. He wrote, “That guy almost killed this woman. Aggravated assault.”