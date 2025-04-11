Agustin Escobar's wallet, kid's shoe and…: Gut-wrenching video from Hudson River crash site

Several items, including a wallet and a child's shoe, could be seen floating in the Hudson River hours after a helicopter crash that killed six people. Tech company Siemens' executive Agustin Escobar, his wife, Merce Camprubi Montal, and their three children were on board the aircraft, ABC News reported, citing sources. The pilot, who also died in the crash, has not been identified yet. Debris floats in the water at the scene where a helicopter crashed in the Hudson River in Jersey City(Bloomberg)

Emmy-nominated reporter Mary-Lyn Buckley posted a video from the scene, showing several items washed up near a bridge. A child's sneaker, two helicopter seats, parts of the chopper's door, safety pamphlets and a purse could be seen in the clip.

Buckley also posted a photo of a bag, that read ‘survival’.

“Some sort of bag that says “survival” now washing up, this could have been given to the passengers when the helicopter started losing control. A family of 5 visiting from Spain was onboard the helicopter, w/ pilot. No one survived the crash,” the reporter posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Helicopter crashes into Hudson River

The sightseeing chopper crashed into the NYC river after 3:00 PM local time, officials confirmed.

“At this time, all six victims have been removed from the water. And sadly, all six victims have been pronounced deceased,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said at a press conference.

Several videos posted on social media showed the helicopter falling apart in midair and spinning uncontrollably as it fell. FlightRadar's graphic showed that the flight took off from a nearby helipad.

President Donald Trump paid his tribute on Truth Social, saying Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was working to learn more.

“Terrible helicopter crash in the Hudson River. Looks like six people, the pilot, two adults, and three children, are no longer with us. The footage of the accident is horrendous. God bless the families and friends of the victims. Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, and his talented staff are on it. Announcements as to exactly what took place, and how, will be made shortly!” the 78-year-old wrote.

“It’s obviously a tragic situation,” Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said. “But it will lead to a bigger conversation around are we doing all that’s necessary from a safety standpoint considering how densely populated this area is.”