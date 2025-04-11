Who was Agustin Escobar? Siemens CEO, wife and 3 children killed in Hudson River helicopter crash

Agustín Escobar, president and CEO of Siemens in Spain, was killed along with his wife and their three children in Thursday's helicopter crash over the Hudson River, according to the New York Post. The identity of the pilot has not been released. Authorities said four victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others died at the hospital. The children were all of middle school age or younger. A photo has surfaced showing the family of five posing in front of the Bell 206L-4 LongRanger IV helicopter. Agustin Escobar, president and CEO of Siemens, was killed in the Hudson River helicopter crash along with his wife and three children. (Siemens Official Website)

Who was Agustín Escobar?

Agustín Escobar was the President and CEO of Siemens Spain, as well as the CEO of Siemens Mobility Southwest Europe—a position he had held since December 2022. He earned his degree in industrial engineering from Universidad Pontificia Comillas in Madrid and brought over 25 years of international experience in the energy and transportation sectors, leading teams across the United States, Latin America, and Spain.

Before his most recent roles, Escobar held several key leadership positions within Siemens. From 2014 to 2018, he served as CEO of the Energy Management Division and the Infrastructure & Cities Sector in Latin America. Prior to that, he was CEO of the Infrastructure & Cities Sector from 2012 to 2014.

Earlier in his career, he served as Corporate Director of Strategy and International Business Development of Siemens in North America. He also held various roles in Spain from 1998 to 2010, primarily in the energy sector.

Also Read: What is mast bumping and did it cause Hudson River helicopter crash? What we know

Escobar and his family had recently arrived in New York from Barcelona for a vacation. Shortly after takeoff, their helicopter crashed into the Hudson River near Manhattan’s Pier 40. All five family members, along with the pilot, were confirmed dead. The names of Escobar'ss wife and children have not been publicly released.